Henry Waines was born with serious health problems, affecting his ability to breathe, eat and speak.

The four-year-old, from Bridlington, spent the first 15 months of his life in hospital, including nine months on a cardiac intensive care ward.

After countless lifesaving operations, Henry is now back home but still faces an uncertain future with continuing hospital appointments and procedures to help with his respiratory and digestive systems.

He is attached to a ventilator 24 hours a day to keep him alive, but he doesn’t let this get in the way of living life to the full - climbing trees, swimming, playing football and riding a bike, all with his ventilator in tow. And despite lifesaving airway surgery leading to damage to Henry’s voice, he has regained it and is flourishing at school and raising money for charities.

WellChild Award winner four-year-old Henry Waines from Bridlington. Photo: WellChild

Henry was a winner at last year’s WellChild Awards, run by the national children’s charity WellChild to celebrate the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people and the dedication of those who go that extra mile to make a real difference to their lives. He was picked from hundreds of nominations from across the country to win the category of Inspirational Child – and now he’s backing the charity in its call for nominations for the 2023 WellChild Awards.

“Henry’s a real character, a kind and clever boy who deserves to be aware of how amazing he is,” says his mum Shevonne Waines. “He really enjoyed his day at the WellChild Awards in London. It was an unforgettable experience for all of us and we’d love to see another child or professional from Yorkshire win this year for what they’ve achieved.”

Entries for the 2023 Awards will be judged by a panel including former winners and child health professionals. Awards will be handed out at an event in London.

WellChild chief executive Matt James says: “There are more children and young people than ever before in the UK living with long-term, serious health needs. The pandemic placed these children and families under more pressure than many of us can comprehend.

Winners at last year's WellChild Awards

"The WellChild Awards 2023 will be a unique opportunity to recognise and highlight the immense challenges they continue to face and celebrate the remarkable positivity, resilience and spirit they have demonstrated. It will also help us to shine a light on the dedication of those around them, from siblings and professionals who have gone above and beyond to help them through such challenging times.”

