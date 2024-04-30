The Yorkshire Theatre ballet stage is set for brave young dancing star Ava

Ava Brearley started to dance aged two at Elaine Howarth’s Centre Stage in Cleckheaton and has regularly competed in dance festivals, competitions and championships winning a variety of medals and trophies along the way before landing a part in a ballet production of Snow White.

But her journey from operating theatre to the stage at Leeds Carriageworks Theatre on May 24-25 has been far from easy after scans during pregnancy discovered that she was suffering from Atrial Ventricular Septal Defect, a congenital heart disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ava Brearley

Mum Rebecca Brearley said: “Ava was diagnosed at our 20 week scan, we remember the day like it was yesterday. The excitement of seeing her and hearing her heart beat again, the only decision thinking we had to make would be, do we find out the gender.

“During the scan we had no nerves, but they asked us to go for a little walk to see if she would move as they wanted her to be in a different position. We still never thought anything was wrong and when we returned after the walk there were two sonographers in the room and they said ‘your baby has a problem with its heart, it has not formed as we would have hoped and we will refer you to Leeds for further tests’.”

With a bank holiday delaying the initial appointment Rebecca and dad Danny were understandably worried. But now under the care of Leeds Congenital Heart Unit things began to move much quicker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ava’s journey at Leeds started earlier than expected,” said Rebecca. “She was due to have the surgery at six months, but started showing signs of struggling within her first few weeks. Unbeknownst to us, Leeds Children’s Hospital was at this point going to be our home for the next two to three months.

Ava Brearley

“The surgery was delayed twice due to other complications and she was admitted into intensive care twice before she finally had her surgery at 10 weeks old. The surgery day was very bitter sweet! The day we had longed for had finally arrived and she was finally well enough to go ahead with the operation – the start of getting her better and the chance of a full, happy life.

“However, handing over your baby girl to have open heart surgery was so emotionally difficult. The team were incredible, knew exactly how to support us and what we needed to hear at that very time. The day felt to be never ending, we tried everything to pass the time but every hour felt like a week, after 12 hours we finally got the call she was out of surgery and back in intensive care.”

Rebecca continued: “We were escorted into a side room to discuss how the surgery went. I actually don’t recall too much from this meeting but my brain picked out ‘we have repaired the holes and her valve and we are happy with how the surgery went’. That was all I needed to hear right then – now let’s go and see our brave little heart warrior!“Seeing her all wired up, swollen and with her scar for the first time, I remember feeling so incredibly happy and proud – strange to say this really about your baby in intensive care – but I knew this was it, the start of her being able to thrive!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 10 years post-surgery Ava continues to thrive. There is the possibility she could require further surgery in the future on her values as they have always leaked slightly and Ava attends annual check-ups with Dr Barwick who is pleased with her progress.

Ava Brearley after her operation

Rebecca said: “The support from CHSF was incredible, without them our journey would have been so much harder. We had been given a family room to stay in when Ava was very poorly, allowing us to stay close at all times whilst also giving us time to spend together with our other children – Ella age 13 and Sam age four.”

As soon as she was able dancing became a huge part of Ava’s life. She has successfully auditioned to be a Northern Ballet junior associate for the past two years along with being offered a place on their Centre of Advanced Training programme from September.

“To see her in her first production is so special,” said Rebecca. “We never thought this would have been possible from what Ava went through as a baby. We are so incredibly proud of Ava and her dedication, passion and love for ballet. We owe absolutely everything to the incredible team at CHSF.”

Tickets for Snow White are available at carriageworkstheatre.co.uk