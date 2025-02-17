Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Grace Olson was 16, she sent off her first book to the celebrated author Sir Terry Pratchett. It was an illustrated, comical tale about the human body – and she wanted to hear his thoughts.

When the writer wrote back, she was stunned. But she could kick herself for what happened next – and the fact that she can’t even apologise to the late, great for her ‘rudeness’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She never replied to his advice on how to get the book published, instead shoving his letter – and her manuscript – to the back of a cupboard. “I wish I could go back in time and make myself reply to him,” the now 51-year-old reflects.

Grace Olson and her therapy sheep have featured on The Yorkshire Vet.

“I wish I knew why I didn’t reply. I think it was because he advised me on how to present the book for an agent and I didn’t believe that anyone would think it was good enough. So I put it away to avoid rejection. I’m braver now.”

Grace now also has four books to her name. The fifth is due out in a fortnight’s time and her sixth is in editing for publication later this year. Those latter two will complete a four-part series which is aimed at children and inspired by Grace’s small flock of sheep.

"Each book is about one of my sheep and their characters,” she says. “However, each story also has a really vital message to empower children and help them to create their own positive lives. The books are not preachy, they’re delightful tales, so the message comes through in a really natural way within the story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace’s six sheep live close to the edge of the Harewood estate, in Eccup, Leeds and will likely be familiar to fans of the Channel 5 documentary series The Yorkshire Vet, after featuring in the show on several occasions.

Grace Olson has written a series of children's books about her therapy sheep.

Along with horses, they form part of Grace’s animal assisted therapy work, helping people with terminal illnesses or severe depression. Her dream is to run a farm-based therapy centre with free sessions for those seriously unwell.

The books are part of the vision, she explains. “If I can earn an income from my books, I can literally do my therapy work for free. That’s why I’m so passionate about them.”

Grace, who lives in Moortown, describes her collection of sheep adventure stories as an extension of her therapy work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first book, Merlin Finds His Magic, explores the idea that true happiness is only experienced when we care for others, she says. She hopes the second – Galahad Finds His Voice – reassures young people that it is okay to be different, and, with her upcoming release, Berel Finds His Wings, Grace wants to inspire young minds to think positively and "become the heroes of their own destiny”.

She says: “Berel was really scared at first and was bullied for being so shy but he found his inner strength and nobody would dare bully him anymore...He’s a brilliant therapy sheep because he is so calm and loving. He will stand with people for hours and he’s so cute. It just makes you feel better just to be with him.”

Grace’s sheep and equine therapy is part of her HeavenStone Healing therapeutic offering, with other services including massage therapy, meditation, and spiritual healing. She has been involved in therapy work for 30 years, but only in the past five or six has been working with animals.

It came after a personal discovery of the “healing power of horses”. She says the animals helped to transform her mental health and supported her to find inner peace and joy after she struggled with postnatal depression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace’s first two books – The Yard: How a Horse Healed my Heart and The Farm: My Journey Deepens - capture her own experiences. She turned her hand to writing when she was unable to work during the Covid lockdowns, initially creating a Facebook page to share short stories and extracts with horse-lovers.

Her work with therapy sheep then happened by accident. She was offered her first sheep, Merlin, as a pet to help with grazing. Then, during an equine therapy session, Merlin walked over to a client and nuzzled into the lady’s knees until she bent down to cuddle him. “That made her laugh her head off. And that’s how sheep therapy was born,” says Grace. “He made her laugh and there’s no better therapy than laughing.”

Now, Merlin is joined by Berel, twins Galahad and Lancelot, Teddy, and baby Rhubarb. The sheep are “chilled out” animals, says Grace, loving and full of personality, but also calm. The human body can mirror that calmness when people are in their presence. "The animals seem to know who is going to be the therapist, and often it is a sheep,” Grace says. “It’s miraculous.”

She has been working with one lady whose teenage son took his own life. “Merlin came up to her and made her laugh. She’s been to the field a few times now and she is a different woman. The animals have helped to heal her, to soothe her soul.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visibly emotional, Grace continues. “There are so many young people taking their own lives. And if they can learn positivity as a young child, they could avoid that as adults...When I was a child, I was so depressed. I tried to take my life several times. I was bullied at school. Part of (my) stories are to make children realise they’re in charge of their lives...They can be powerful, even as a child. The whole thing is one – my stories, my therapy work.”

“I feel like I’m fulfilling my sole purpose,” she adds. “I feel like the reason I am alive is to help others.”