'Therapy is one of the kindest things you can do for your mental wellbeing as a mum’ says Izzy Judd and Positive Steps campaign supporters

Now, the York mum-of-two, is supporting a campaign to highlight the benefits of therapy to overwhelmed and struggling new mums. Kate, 35, has shared her mental health experiences as part of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP)’s Positive Steps campaign, which is encouraging anyone struggling with the pressures of new parenthood to consider seeking help from a registered therapist.

Kate recalls how after her oldest son, Charlie, four, was born: "I was having distressing, graphic, extreme thoughts and images in my mind about the worst things happening to my son, that were completely out of my control. It felt like my brain was tormenting me, persistently picturing horrific things outside of my control...and I just found myself in a really upsetting place daily.”

Kate assumed every mum was experiencing the same feelings and it wasn’t until she opened up to close friends that she realised that was not the case. “I'm very lucky. I have the most amazing support network and friendships around me and it was from speaking to them that I was like oh, they're not experiencing the extremities of what I was thinking.

"Even though they were supportive, the fact they weren’t experiencing the same thing, you just think it's me, they're all fine. They're all cracking on. They can do it. They're not needing to seek professional help. Why is it me?”

It was only when she was pregnant with her second son Jesse, now two, that Kate sought help. She was struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum – extreme nausea and sickness. “It really was just completely overwhelming and very, very isolating and debilitating. And so then my mental health deteriorated. And the negative thoughts became even worse.”

She made a self-referral to what is now NHS Talking Therapies and began Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) within a week. Kate, who runs the Leeds North arm of the The Mum Club community network, had 12 weeks of therapy.

“I was nervous to stop because it had been a support blanket for so many weeks. But I like to say it rewired my brain and how I think and the negative thoughts just almost completely disappeared. They just don't pop in anymore,” she says. “It was so overpowering and controlling with my first son, I couldn't believe it wasn't going to come back (after Jesse was born), but it didn't.”

Kate is not alone in her experiences; around one in four new mums develop mental health issues during pregnancy or in the year after birth. According to a BACP survey of 2,000 new mums across the UK, one in two (51 per cent) say they’ve found it harder to cope with their mental wellbeing since having a baby, and 43 per cent have considered having counselling for this, but haven’t accessed it.

Mum-of-three Izzy Judd, who’s married to McFly drummer Harry Judd, is also supporting the BACP campaign. Judd, 41, who’s a classically trained violinist and author, says: “New mums often face their struggles alone, and there’s a narrative that plays in our minds saying we should be able to cope.

“It feels like everyone else is coping, but actually more than half of new mums struggle with their mental wellbeing. The idea is to seek therapy and remove the stigma that therapy might suggest a feeling of failing, because actually, therapy is one of the kindest things you can do for your mental wellbeing as a mum.”

Kate agrees. “You deserve to feel well and you deserve to prioritise yourself,” she says. “If it's not for yourself, do it for your future child or your baby, your family. And hopefully you can work up the belief that you deserve the help, you deserve to feel well. And that there is help out there.”

She adds: “It is not normal to feel this way whether it is intrusive thoughts or anxiety, depression, fear, you know, anything that is affecting your mood and invading your mindfulness and happiness, it’s not okay. And as mums, we shouldn't just put up with it. It is really a strength to reach out.”