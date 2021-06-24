Is your GP surgery on the list?

These are the best 11 GP surgeries in Yorkshire as voted for by patients

Even before the pandemic, GPs said they were over-stretched and under pressure. Here we reveal the best rated GPs in your local area.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 2:05 pm

But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England. The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Yorkshire and beyond. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were 'very good'.

1. Dr Mitchell's North Ferriby GP Practice

Ranked second out of the entire country and top in Yorkshire, 95 per cent of respondents rated the surgery as 'very good'

2. Longroyde Surgery

This surgery, in Rastrick, Calderdale, got a very good rating from nine out of 10 people who responded to the survey

3. Reeth Medical Centre

Despite being a rural practice in the Dales, Reeth Medical Centre was third on the list in Yorkshire, and 24th in England, with 89 per cent of respondents rating it very good (and 10 per cent rating it fairly good!)

Photo: Reeth Medical Centre/Facebook

4. Stillington Surgery

This York-based surgery was 30th in the country with 88 per cent of patients rating it as 'very good'

