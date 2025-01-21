'This is why we raised money for hospice cuddle beds so families can snuggle together in difficult times'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Leonard’s Hospice in York “were very accommodating to us,” says wife Louise. “We’re very close as a family and we wanted to spend a lot of time together at the hospice, including staying with Nick overnight.

"Nick liked to hold your hand or your wrist or just be in contact with you. And it could be quite uncomfortable with your arm over the side of the bed sat in a chair all night.”

When Louise and sister-in-law Michelle Smith heard about ‘cuddle beds’ - beds that look like a single bed and have all the functions of a hospital bed, but at the touch of a button, turn into double beds – they set about raising funds so that the hospice could purchase some.

Louise Ryan and Michelle Smith with St Leonard’s staff. Photo: Michael Hawtin

Now, St Leonard’s has four, offering the ability for families to get into the same bed as their loved one and have a cuddle or offer comfort at the most tender of times.

For Louise, knowing she would have been able to share a bed with Nick after he went into hospice care would have brought her some comfort, she says. For her children, being able to comfortably snuggle on the bed and watch television with Nick in the final weeks of his life, would have been precious.

“I didn’t even know these beds existed,” says Louise. “When we were sat next to Nick, we wanted to hold his hand, lean in and be close to each other like we were at home. But this wasn’t easy so that’s how we started talking with the staff about this special type of hospital bed that is available, called a cuddle bed.

“Just being able to lay next to each other, or sit and watch telly together, that would have meant a lot. I stayed with Nick for 24 hours a day some days and that would have made a difference, for us and for our children.

Louise Ryan, St Leonard’s deputy sisters Sharon Walker and Georgia Laing, Michelle Smith. Photo: Michael Hawtin

“It’s emotional seeing the beds (at the hospice), to know how they would have helped me and my family, and to know how beneficial they will be to people in the future. Doing this has brought positivity to a really sad situation for us, it gave us something to focus on, and to see all that hard work with the beds now in situ is amazing."

Nick was 45 when he was diagnosed with brain cancer glioblastoma. He had started to feel unwell in December 2022 and soon began noticing issues with his eyesight and a sudden onset of migraines. He spoke to his GP and eye specialists and received the tumour diagnosis.

In February 2023, he underwent surgery to remove the tumour then started chemotherapy. But the cancer was fast-growing and by the August, he was becoming severely unwell with the effects of the tumour on the brain. Dominic spent about six weeks in the hospice, before he died in October 2023.

His family first began raising funds with a collection at his funeral and from then, Louise, Michelle and their family and friends – known as Team Dragonflies – raised around £60,000, with events including sponsored runs and walks, head shaves, local sales and a dragon boat race.

“(Raising the money) became a positive part of our grieving process, for all of us really,” Louise reflects. “Because it gave us something to focus on, getting something in his memory that would help other people.”

“To know people have benefitted and will continue to benefit from the beds is just amazing,” she adds. “And also to know that Nick’s legacy will continue, as there’s something there in his memory, is a comfort to me and my children.”

Sarah Cowling, Senior Sister on the St Leonard’s In-patient Unit says the cuddle beds have been “a valuable addition” to hospice care.

“The awareness in the community is evident and patients and families are expressing an interest in the availability of the beds during their stay with us. Nurses have been receiving positive feedback about the difference these beds make, not just for patients but for their entire families.

"They bring a sense of home and comfort to the Hospice, while also offering fantastic safety features that have been invaluable for our patients, particularly those at risk of falls.