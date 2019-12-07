Three more schools to be deep cleaned this weekend due to norovirus outbreak

Have your say

Three more schools are set to be deep cleaned this weekend due to the outbreak of norovirus.

Contract cleaning company Clear Choice UK - based in Leeds - said they will be working at two secondary schools and one primary school in the city this weekend to ensure they would be open on Monday.

The company carried out a 'specialist deep clean' at Morley Newlands Academy on December 6 with a team of 10 cleaners.

The methods for cleaning the company use include a rigorous deep clean with microcide chemicals of all contact points, i.e door handles, light switches & desks.

The company also use a BioSpray fogging machine, which kills harmful bacteria, viruses, fungus and pathogens.

Managing Director Paul Broadbent said: "We understand the importance for the schools to re-open to minimise the disruption of pupils teaching and learning.

"We have drafted in our expert team of cleaning operatives to go in over the weekend and perform a specialist decontamination for all school sites, so they can re-open on Monday and the students can get back into school."

For confidentiality reasons, the schools to be deep cleaned have not been disclosed.

On Thursday, Morley Newlands Academy announced a full school closure for Dec 6.

The school - which has over 650 pupils - was deep cleaned by the Leeds-based company.

Morley Newlands Academy was deemed Outstanding by Oftsed in January 2018.

Three other schools in Yorkshire closed last week due to an outbreak of a norovirus-like bug amongst staff and pupils.

NHS advice on how to treat diarrhoea and vomiting:

Do:

stay at home and get plenty of rest

drink lots of fluids, such as water or squash – take small sips if you feel sick

carry on breast or bottle feeding your baby – if they're being sick, try giving small feeds more often than usual

give babies on formula or solid foods small sips of water between feeds

eat when you feel able to – you don't need to eat or avoid any specific foods

take paracetamol if you're in discomfort – check the leaflet before giving it to your child

Don't:

do not have fruit juice or fizzy drinks – they can make diarrhoea worse

do not make baby formula weaker – use it at its usual strength

do not give children under 12 medicine to stop diarrhoea

do not give aspirin to children under 16

Stay off school or work until the symptoms have stopped for two days. Also avoid visiting anyone in hospital during this time.