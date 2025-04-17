The NHS is planning to move staff into a former mill building at Wakefield’s Tileyard North complex, a meeting heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors were told the move would add to the number of jobs created through the multi-million pound regeneration of the city’s waterfront.

Wakefield Council’s regeneration and economic growth scrutiny committee heard phase two of the project had been delayed but was expected to be completed in August this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme involves restoring old buildings at Rutland Mills, which dates back to the 1800s.

Tileyard North, Wakefield.

Jo Hill, the council’s service manager for strategic housing and generation, said the NHS would be moving into one of the buildings over the summer as committee members asked questions about job creation at the site.

Ms Hill said it was estimated that 125 jobs had so far been created since the first phase of work was completed at Tileyard North in 2022.

The officer said “small scale developments”, including completion of landscaping and access to the site, had taken the second stage “over deadline.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “But still, it is pretty impressive in terms of scale and investment, not just from the council but the private sector, the investment company which sits behind all of this, the (West Yorkshire) combined authority and Historic England.

“It’s a huge success that has put Wakefield on the map.”

Olivia Rowley, Labour councillor for Ossett, asked: “Are they jobs from elsewhere, or are they new jobs? Are we anticipating more new jobs given the investment we have put in?”

Jamie Appleton, interim service director for growth and skills, said: “Yes, we are anticipating further job creation throughout. There will always be an element of displacement as some business grow and move into the spaces created.

“However, from our engagement with the scheme down there, the vast majority are new jobs. Moving forward, the NHS are moving in there. There will be a significant amount of job creation through that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regeneration project beside the river Calder aimed to bring together industries including music, film, television and design.

The scheme is part of the council’s city centre masterplan, which sets out how the city will be transformed into a vibrant place for people to live, work, visit and invest.

The overall Tileyard North project is being funded from the government’s Levelling Up programme (LUF).

Wakefield Council and City and Provincial Properties are also providing funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phase two involves the transformation of the Grade-II listed Phoenix Mill into a home for cultural industries, which will include workspaces, recording studios and events venues.