Tough rules to stop profiteering from crisis under children’s social care reform

Tough new rules in children's social care are to clamp down on profiteering in crisis as the Government pledges an end to years of "system neglect".

Children's commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza today warns over "stark failures" in children's social care with some young people still forced into placements in unregistered settings or far from home.

Now, amid calls for bold change to strengthen the law along with radical investment, new rules are revealed aimed at urgent reform.

Watchdog Ofsted is to be empowered to crack down on exploitative providers, while private companies will be made to set out their finances in a bid to increase transparency.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said the care system has suffered from" years of drift and neglect", leaving too many children feeling forgotten and powerless.

“We want to break down the barriers to opportunity and end the cycle of crisis through ambitious reforms to give vulnerable children the best life chances – because none of us thrive until all of us do," she said.

Spending on looked-after children has more than doubled in just over a decade, from £3.1bn in 2009/10 to £7bn in 2022/23, the Department for Education (DfE) said.

But the biggest 15 private providers make an average of 23 per cent profit, according to analysis by the Local Government Association (LGA), which said there are more than 1,500 children annually in placements each costing the equivalent of half a million pounds.

Just last year, The Yorkshire Post revealed that some children had been sent to stay in tents, boats or caravans, even as authorities insisted this was only as a 'therapeutic break'.

But dozens of children in the region had been placed in unregulated accommodation, from children's homes not registered with Ofsted to relatives unregistered as foster carers.

Now the new measures, to be set out in Parliament, are aimed at empowering social workers and those who work with children to take action against providers delivering “subpar standards of care at sky-high costs to councils”, the DfE said.

Some private providers are “siphoning off money" that should be going towards vulnerable children, the department said, making excessive profits or running unregistered homes.

Today's pledge includes threats of a "backstop" law, enforcing limits on providers if they don't voluntarily put an end to profiteering.

Ofsted will be given powers to investigate multiple homes run by the same company, while parents will be required to get consent for home schooling where set care plans are in place.

The Government has said it seeks to rebalance the system towards early intervention, keeping families together where possible. It will outline further plans in coming weeks as it aims to reduce the number of children entering the care system in the first place.

Dame Rachel said children are “paying the price of a broken social care system” and “enduring things no child should ever have to”. Too many are entering the care system, she said, warning of the dangers of illegal placements.

Her own report today outlines the experience of an autistic child placed by her local authority in an Airbnb, and a teenage girl escaping violence who was housed in a caravan before being sent 120 miles from her grandparents.