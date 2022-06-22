Kai Young, 19, of Todmorden, died within hours of showing symptoms of the dangerous illness.

His death last month has left his family and friends - who include a two-year-old daughter Aaliya - reeling.

"Kai was such a kind and caring person - he would do anything to help anyone and did his best to make everyone laugh at all times," said his partner, 19-year-old Farhaana Gulfraz.

Kai Young

"He had so much to live for, including his daughter who he cared for with all his heart.

"We were just moving into a new house together. He was only there painting it the night before."

Kai's symptoms came on very quickly. He had started feeling unwell and slept most of the day. He threw up and also said he had a headache.

Concerned loved ones rang for an ambulance when he came out in a purple rash all over his body. He was rushed to Calderdale Royal Hospital but tragically could not be saved.

Calderdale health experts have said there has been a cluster of cases of a rare strain of the disease in Todmorden and the surrounding villages over the past two months.

They are urging people to be aware of the disease's symptoms and inviting people aged between 16 and 24 in OL14 area for an extra meningitis vaccine.

"I'd encourage people to know the symptoms of meningitis," said Farhaana. "Even after Kai died, I didn't know all of them, but now, everything has fallen into place."

She said Kai was close to his family, who included his mum and two older brothers.

"He was very funny and really cheeky but so sweet," she added. "He loved spending time with his daughter. He'd take her to the park all the time. Kai had his whole life planned out and all he wanted to do was provide and take care of his family.

"He was the most caring family man and did anything for his family members, especially his mum who he loved dearly."

Kai grew up in Todmorden and attended Castle Hill Primary School and then Todmorden High School, where he and Farhaana met. He had been picked for an apprenticeship at engineering firm Weir - his dream job.

People have been rushing to donate to an online fundraiser set up in Kai's memory. Because his mum has always helped everyone else, his friends and partner wanted to do something to help her.

More than £5,100 has been collected, which will go towards his funeral and supporting his young family.

His mum has thanked everyone who has been supporting her since Kai's death. To donate, click here.

The symptoms of meningitis can include a high temperature, vomiting, severe headache, a stiff neck, aching limbs and joints, a dislike of bright lights, drowsiness or a rash which does not fade when pressed.

For more information, click here.

Kai's funeral will be held at Todmorden Unitarian Church on Wednesday, June 29 at 1pm, followed by his burial at St Peter's Church, Walsden at 3pm. From 3.30pm, people are welcome to commemorate Kai's life at The Mill in Walsden.