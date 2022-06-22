Newborn baby found in wheelie bin ‘surrounded by grass cuttings’ with umbilical cord still attached

A newborn baby has been found alive in a wheelie bin with his umbilical cord still attached in Grimsby.

The boy was discovered in a brown garden waste bin filled with grass cuttings at around 5pm on Sunday (June 19).

Local reports say he was found after a concerned neighbour heard crying coming from the bin. After opening the lid, they found the infant wrapped in a brown garden waste bag surrounded by grass cuttings inside.

Langton Close in Grimsby

It is understood that the boy is being treated in hospital. His young mum has also been traced and was taken to hospital, where she is being cared for by relevant authorities.

Humberside Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene on Langton Close in the Nunsthorpe estate in Grimsby.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 4.58pm on 19 June, to a private address in Grimsby.

"The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two crewed ambulances and two patients were taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital.”

Police officers have since been carrying out house-to-house enquiries and interviewing shocked local residents.

Humberside Police has not confirmed the reports, but said officers attended calls of "concerns for safety".

A spokesperson said at the time: "Officers are in attendance at a property on Winchester Avenue following reports of concerns for safety earlier on June 19.