One of twelve finalists, Rudding Park beat off stiff competition from; The Spa at Gleneagles, The Spa at Carden Park, Serenity Spa at Seaham Hall, Champneys Forest Mere, Three Graces Spa at Grantley Hall, Champneys Forest Mere, Aqua Sana Whinfell Forest, The Headland Hotel, Lifehouse Spa & Hotel, Sequoia Spa at the Grove, The Spa at Pennyhill Park and Kohler Waters Spa at the Old Course.

Peter Banks, Rudding Park Managing Director said “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the award for the best destination spa. It is vital we offer guests something different and a reason to return time after time. The Spa really is the perfect destination in all seasons; from a summers day when you could be forgiven for thinking you are in the South of France as you relax on the sun deck with a chilled glass of Champagne to a cold winters night when there is nothing quite like stepping in the warming waters of the hydrotherapy pool to relax under the stars.

"We must thank everyone who voted for us.”

Rudding Park Spa

Rudding Park Spa centres around the outdoors and indoors working in harmony, offering guest experiences inspired by nature – which has never been more important. The Roof Top Spa and Garden was designed to evolve with the seasons and features an extensive range of experiences including a Hydrotherapy Pool, Spa Bath, Oxygen Pod, Garden Cabin Sauna and Cabana.

Whilst many spas offer a deep relax room, Rudding Park has four separate zones audio, visual, mind and sleep zones in their Escape Zone – a peaceful serene space for guests having a treatment.