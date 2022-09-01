Two-year-old who had brain tumour 'the size of two oranges' set to start nursery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brave Roux Owen was diagnosed with a large, low-grade germ cell tumour in October 2019 at just four weeks old and has undergone thirteen operations since then. After his fifth procedure, his parents Amy and Antony Owen, both 34, were told to consider end-of-life care.

But now after recovering, Roux is set to start nursery later this month, a day that his parents said they 'never thought we would see.' Antony said: "It felt like a hammer blow. All of our hope had been extinguished but Roux wasn't ready to give up and neither were we.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are so happy that Roux will be starting nursery. It's a day we never thought we would see, especially when we were told that he was probably going to pass away. This is such a big step forward for Roux and we think it will do him the world of good. Because Roux is also a 'pandemic child', his interaction with other children has been limited so nursery will help his social side. He does lack confidence because he can't see a lot of things. He looks really cute in his little nursery fleece that has the badge on."

Roux Owen in his uniform.

Adorable Roux, from Hull, was diagnosed with the tumour just weeks he was born with a swollen left eye.

Antony said: "The doctors reassured us it was probably related to the trauma of birth and was likely to settle down. When it was still swollen two weeks later, we went to see our doctor and he thought it was an eye infection but there were other signs that something was wrong. He wasn't feeding properly, and he was sleeping much more than you would expect of a newborn baby.

"When he was awake, he would be very irritable. He was losing weight and not passing stools. We breathed a sigh of relief when we were told it wasn't high-grade, but it was still an invasive tumour, large and extremely rare.

"It was located in his mid-brain, making it difficult to get at and it was around 10cm long, covering a quarter of his tiny brain. It had cysts on it that were causing immense pressure. The doctors could only find one other identical case of it anywhere in the world."

Mum and dad Antony and Amy Owen, with Noah, 3, and baby Roux.

During his time in hospital, Roux had a shunt to drain excess fluid, and he had a Hickman line inserted, in case he needed chemotherapy. He also contracted pneumonia, had a line infection, a bladder infection and contracted viral meningitis after his brain fluid became infected.

However, as his fluid build-up got under control - he got another chance at life and was discharged from hospital on his first birthday in October 2020.

Roux has been left partially blind, as is at a continued risk of a tumour regrowth and seizures, but his dad described him as 'incredibly joyful.' Antony said: "Roux has been left partially blind - he appears to be 'winking' with his left eye - and is at continued risk of tumour regrowth and seizures. But he's an incredibly joyful and happy little boy when he's not in hospital. He lights up the room and you can't help but smile when you are in his company."