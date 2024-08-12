The hottest day of the year is officially here 🌞

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK has experienced the hottest day of the year.

Temperatures are set to reach a scorching 34C.

Yellow heat health alerts have been put in place in areas across England by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

This unlikely but practical tip can help you keep cool.

It’s officially the hottest day of the year in the UK, with temperatures expected to reach a scorching 34C. Staying cool can be tricky, but there is one unlikely way to help you beat the heat.

Contrary to common belief, hot showers can play a role in cooling the body down during warm weather, helping you to regulate your body temperature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luxury bathroom supplier Sanctuary Bathrooms and Healthy Ageing Specialist Dr Yassine Bendiabdallah from ZEN Healthcare have outlined the benefits of how hot showers can help you stay cool when things start to heat up.

Dr Bendiabdallah explains: "Hot water aids in relaxing muscles, relieving tension, improving circulation, opening pores, detoxifying, cleansing, and potentially improving cardiovascular health."

Whilst James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms, outlines the practical benefits. He said: "Amidst the ongoing heat in the UK, opting for a warm shower can effectively regulate body temperature without the sudden shock associated with cold water immersion. It's a simple yet effective way to stay comfortable during the summer heat."

People cool off from the heat at the fountains of Trafalgar square, in central London. (Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Here are four benefits of taking hot showers during a heatwave:

Promotes Relaxation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warmth of a hot shower can help relax muscles and alleviate tension, promoting overall relaxation after a stressful day. This soothing effect can be especially beneficial after long hours at work or intense physical activity. The calming sensation of warm water on the skin can also contribute to better sleep quality, aiding in a restful night.

Reduces Muscle Tension

Heat from the shower can soothe tired muscles, making it an excellent post-workout recovery method. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts often use hot showers to help reduce muscle soreness and stiffness, speeding up the recovery process. This makes hot showers a convenient alternative to other recovery techniques, such as massages or physical therapy.

Accessible and Convenient

Hot showers can be easily integrated into daily routines without any setup or preparation. This ease of access means that anyone can enjoy the benefits of hot showers without needing to invest in additional tools or facilities. It’s a practical solution for those seeking immediate relief from the heat.

Enhances Well-Being

Beyond cooling down, hot showers contribute to overall well-being by improving mood and reducing stress levels. The combination of heat and water pressure can have a meditative effect, helping to clear the mind and promote mental clarity. This holistic approach to wellness ensures that individuals can maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're curious about cold water wellness trends or seeking a reliable way to beat the heat, integrating hot showers into your routine can offer a refreshing and therapeutic experience.