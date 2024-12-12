UK’s largest health research programme launching six new clinics in December, including Doncaster

Our Future Health, the UK’s largest health research programme, is offering appointments in six new locations in December 2024, with 210 clinics in total across the UK.

Our Future Health mobile clinics will visit car parks in Charlton, Doncaster, Irlam, Rainham and Redcar. The existing mobile clinic in Newton Abbot will move to a new location at Newton Abbot Racecourse to allow more residents to take part. All Our Future Health mobile clinics will close by 23 December 2024 for the holidays and will open in new locations in January 2025.

All Our Future Health clinic locations can be viewed on an interactive map here: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1zypNVdA0ckzOCxC9P-n9wJkVVeK6pwA&ll=53.837754387769955%2C-1.1915759898626943&z=6

Our Future Health aims to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, asthma and stroke. With up to five million volunteers right across the UK, the goal is to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.

At their clinic appointment, as well as having a blood sample and some physical measurements taken, volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure. In the future, volunteers will also be given the option to receive feedback about their risk of some diseases and have the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge research studies.

Our Future Health is sending invitation letters to people who live near the new clinics. However, you don’t need an invitation to take part. Anyone over the age of 18 can join by signing up online at ourfuturehealth.org.uk, completing an online health questionnaire, and booking a short clinic appointment.

Dr Raghib Ali, Chief Executive and Chief Medical Officer of Our Future Health, said: “By joining Our Future Health, people across the UK will be helping researchers make new discoveries about diseases, just by completing our questionnaire and an appointment at one of our clinics. This means that everyone can contribute towards better treatment of diseases like cancer, dementia, diabetes, heart disease and stroke, which affect so many of us. We have over 200 clinics ready and waiting for people from all backgrounds to take part.”

Our Future Health is rolling out on a region-by-region basis to invite adults across the UK to join the programme. Volunteers who don’t live near a location where Our Future Health appointments are currently available can join now at ourfuturehealth.org.uk and be notified when new appointment locations become available.

New locations will be announced on the Our Future Health website and social media channels.