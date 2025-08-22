'Undignified and unacceptable' - Yorkshire care home placed in special measures by CQC

A Yorkshire care home has been placed in special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after it rated the home ‘inadequate.’

One case at Rose Villa Nursing Home in Hull was described as “undignified and unacceptable” by the regulator.

The CQC, which inspects healthcare providers, undertook an inspection in May to follow up concerns raised about the quality of care being provided at the care home. The inspection found that “people’s basic care needs were not always met.”

CQC reports are broken down into five categories (safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led), each of which are given a rating of either outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate. Rose Villa Nursing Home scored inadequate for safe and well-led, and requires improvement for effective, caring, and responsive. The care home received an overall rating of inadequate.

The CQC has also placed the service into special measures, which involves close monitoring to ensure people are safe while improvements are made.

Special measures also provides a structured timeframe so services understand when they need to make improvements by, and what action CQC will take if this doesn’t happen.

The regulator has also begun the process of taking regulatory action to address the concerns, which Rose Villa Care Home Limited has the right to appeal.

Alan Stephenson, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “When we inspected Rose Villa, it was extremely disappointing to see how ineffective leadership had directly contributed to poor care. We found leaders hadn’t always investigated or learned when things went wrong, and didn’t always listen when staff spoke out about issues.

“Leaders ignored repeated concerns from staff about understaffing and low morale, which resulted in people’s care needs not being met. For example, one person was mobile and could walk to their wheelchair before living at Rose Villa, but at this inspection just stayed in bed due to a lack of support from staff.

“We made several safeguarding referrals to the local authority due to the seriousness of the concerns we found. These included leaders failing to ensure people at risk of pressure sores were repositioned regularly which resulted in their wounds getting worse and their condition deteriorating.

“Leaders didn’t listen to people’s preferences and wishes. For example, one person stated they’d like to have two showers a week, but it’d been over a month since they last had one which impacted negatively on their wellbeing. This is undignified and unacceptable.

“We have told leaders where we expect to see rapid, and continued improvements and will continue to monitor the home closely to keep people safe while this happens. We will return to check on their progress and won’t hesitate to use our regulatory powers further if people aren’t receiving the care they have a right to expect.”

Following the publication of the CQC’s report into their inspection, the Directors and Owners of Rose Villa Nursing home issued the following statement: “We are profoundly sorry that people may have not received the quality of care they deserve and which we have always sought to provide.

"While we dispute a number of the CQC’s findings and intend to appeal these, we fully acknowledge the need for improvement in some areas of our service. This has resulted from a significant managerial absence at the home due to illness, combined with the effects of the well-recognised wider challenges faced by the care sector in recent years.

“We are determined to make the improvements needed to ensure we provide individualised, person-centred support that is safe, caring, responsive, effective and well-led.

"Working with an external consultant, we have already introduced new systems, and we are making good progress in embedding these across our service.