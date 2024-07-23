Maisy Wilkes, who has been awarded the University of Sheffield Chancellor’s Medal for her work at the Julia Garnham Genomics Centre.

A Yorkshire student whose potentially life-saving work has sped up diagnosis and access to treatment for patients with rare cancers has been awarded the University of Sheffield Chancellor’s Medal.

Maisy Wilkes worked with clinicians from the Julia Garnham Centre in the South Yorkshire city during her studies at the university’s School of Biosciences.

The facility, created in partnership with the Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, helps the health service to reduce backlogs of rare disease and cancer cases requiring specialist analysis, while also training the next generation of experts in the field of clinical genetics.

The award recognises that Maisy has risen to be one of the top analysts at the centre, where her work and leadership in oncology has led to diagnosis of previously overlooked cancers, reduced patient diagnosis waiting times and “undoubtedly saved lives,” says the university.

Through her work, Maisy has developed genomic analysis skills that are essential for the diagnosis of rare genetic disorders, which have contributed to a new project to enable genomic laboratories across the UK to adapt to new NHS best practice guidelines.

This work is set to change the national approach to diagnosis, says the university, and as such Maisy has been selected to present the latest research from the project for the Association for Clinical Genomic Science (ACGS), the governing body for NHS genomics research, at its national conference in September.

Maisy said: “It is so rewarding to know that my work has had a positive impact on patients. This work has inspired me to want to pursue a career within the field of genetics, ideally within the NHS, however I am remaining open-minded to any opportunities which may come my way.

“I have loved every minute of working in the Julia Garnham Centre, it is such a positive and supportive environment to work in. It really has been a highlight of my university experience. I am equally proud of the work I’ve done within student recruitment on open days, and all the positive relationships I’ve built with lots of wonderful people through this. It has made me confident that I would love to continue working with people, in whatever career I end up in.”

Maisy has also been pivotal in supporting the School of Biosciences by helping to transform its approach to student recruitment by building and directing a student-led ambassador team. Her work, which has been adopted by the School of Biosciences, includes approaches to ensure students and guests with extra mobility or wellbeing needs can be welcomed to accessible locations on campus.

She also championed having a more student-led approach to open days, where their perspectives and voices are represented in how potential undergraduates are informed about a career in biomedical sciences. The School of Biosciences referenced Maisy’s dedication, reporting a 32 per cent rise in undergraduate applications on its flexible biomedical science degree, in her nomination for the award.

Maisy said she was “so thankful to everyone who has supported, encouraged and inspired me. It means a lot to me, as I have worked extremely hard throughout my time at Sheffield, both on my studies and part time jobs. It has been both challenging and extremely rewarding”.

She was presented with her engraved solid silver medal at her graduation ceremony last week.

Dr Mark Bass, lecturer for the School of Biosciences, nominated Maisy for the award on behalf of the school.

He said: “Maisy has affected people’s lives, both in terms of supporting the future success of young people and overcoming health issues.

“Early diagnosis is the key to successful cancer therapy, meaning that slow analysis of patient samples and hospital waiting lists cost lives that could otherwise be saved.

"Maisy’s work has accelerated the diagnostic process and patient access to treatment by as much as 50 days, having a potentially life-saving effect on those individuals while reducing the burden on the NHS.