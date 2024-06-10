Urgent plea for furniture donations as help calls soar to 60 a day
The need for furniture has become so immense that the charity has had to expand the distance in which they are willing to travel to collect donations so they can continue to help those locally who would otherwise not have furniture.
Back in 2021, the project gave basic furniture to nearly 1,800 homes – a number which has seen a sharp increase since then and helped nearly 3,000 people back in 2023.
Centre Manager, Tracy Haycox, explained how the demand for furniture continues to outweigh donations, with an urgent appeal for donations being sought after.
“We need help, there are so many people in Sheffield that are relying on us and we can’t keep up with the demand. People are going without basic furniture, something which most people take for granted – some see it as a dream," she said.
“We’re currently asking for any donations of furniture and small household items such as bedding, two-seater sofas, storage, tables, chairs and mattresses. Giving household items a second life by donating them also saves them from landfill and makes the people we help so unbelievably happy.”
Demand for furniture has become so immense at the charity that when an item is collected by the team, it is then re-distributed straight away to someone in need it generally doesn’t have time to make it off the van.
Currently the project collects donations of furniture from residents in Sheffield, but have recently widened the collection area to include some parts of Rotherham including Brinsworth, Treeton, Catcliffe, Waverley, Whiston, Bramly and Wickersley.
A collection can be arranged by calling 0114 270 3990. Drop-offs of donations are also welcome, but the project asks that you call 0114 270 3990 to arrange a time when the warehouse is open.