Southfield Care Home

Southfield Care Home in Great Horton was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) conducted an inspection in December 2020 and it received the same rating after a follow-up inspection in April 2021.

The watchdog has raised “urgent concerns” with Bradford Council, which is now working with the privately-owned care home to “make the improvements needed”.

In its latest report, the CQC said there were “not enough staff to keep people safe” and there were “shortfalls” in Covid-19 infection control practises as staff did not always wear personal protective equipment or use face masks correctly.

Its report adds: “People were regularly left on their own for long periods of time and there were limited opportunities for meaningful social interactions.

“Staff were not always able to respond quickly where people needed care, support or comfort. People were not always protected from abuse or neglect.”

During the inspection, two people were seen hitting each other and there were “no staff present to offer support and intervene”, residents were seen sitting next to a broken window which had been covered with a plastic bag and a clinical waste bin was overflowing.

Inspectors also found medicines “were not stored safely and securely” and staff had not received training on how to administer drugs to the 33 residents, who are all over the age of 65.

There was no evidence that anyone at the home had been harmed, the report adds, but risks to people's health and safety “were not assessed”.

A council spokeswoman said: “The wellbeing of the people who reside at the care home is paramount and they have all received monitoring visits from council officers to ensure they are safe and well.

“Staffing levels and leadership at the care home has improved since the Care Quality Commission inspection in April 2021.

“No further placements will be made in the care home until the Care Quality Commission and the Council are satisfied that sustained improvement has occurred.”