VIDEO: Duncan Bannatyne to travel to Morocco with Operation Smile

Health club entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne, who owns health clubs across Yorkshire, is travelling to Casablanca, Morocco to join an Operation Smile surgical programme.

The initiative holds special significance as Duncan, a long-time supporter and ambassador for Operation Smile, will travel with his wife, Nigora, to witness an all-female-led Operation Smile programme.

During their visit, they will observe life-changing operations and meet the patients and their families, many of whom will be babies and toddlers receiving surgery as part of the Women in Medicine programme.

Duncan has previously visited The Philippines, Mexico, Vietnam, and Ghana with Operation Smile, witnessing first-hand the transformative impact of their work.