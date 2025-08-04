Patients in Wakefield have revealed how they really feel about their GP surgeries.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 GP Patient survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Carried out between January and March this year, it gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP and reveals the best and worst surgeries in Wakefield and beyond.

Despite the pressures faced by the NHS, the majority of patients across the country described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in Wakefield that were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Patience Lane Surgery - Normanton There were 368 survey forms sent out to patients at Patience Lane Surgery in Normanton. The response rate was 32%, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 71% said it was very good and 19% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Station Lane Medical Centre - Featherstone There were 418 survey forms sent out to patients at Station Lane Medical Centre in Featherstone. The response rate was 22%, with 90 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 68% said it was very good and 27% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . College Lane Surgery - Ackworth There were 277 survey forms sent out to patients at College Lane Surgery in Ackworth. The response rate was 43%, with 120 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 66% said it was very good and 28% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales