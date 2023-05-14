This is the moment Kevin Sinfield carries his best mate Rob Burrow across the finish line at the inaugural marathon named in his honour.

‘Sir’ Kev managed to push his mate around the course – which started and finished outside the stadium where they made so many memories together in Headingley – clocking a time of just over four hours and 20 minutes.

The Leeds Rhino legend, who is now a coach for England’s rugby union side, has raised millions of pounds to try and help find a cause for Motor Neurone Disease after Burrow was diagnosed in 2019. He said the event would be as much “a celebration of friendship” as it is a vital charity fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event organisers have been inspired to stage the city’s first marathon in 20 years by Sinfield’s previous running challenges.

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield cross the finish line of the 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon which started and finished at Headingley Stadium, Leeds. (Photo credit : Danny Lawson/PA Wire.)

The 42-year-old, who pushed Burrow around the course in a specially-adapted wheelchair, completed his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge in November when he ran seven back-to-back ultra-marathons, running around 40 miles each day. In late 2020, Sinfield ran seven marathons in seven days and in 2021 he completed a run of 101 miles in 24 hours.

Sinfield and Burrow were be joined by former Rhinos team-mates, including Gary Mercer, Barrie McDermott, Matt Diskin, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Luke Burgess, plus triathlete Jonny Brownlee and boxer Josh Warrington along various parts of the route.