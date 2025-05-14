‘We don’t do heads’ - Councillor confused by hospital response after head injury

A councillor claimed he was told by medics ‘we don’t really do heads’ after attending a local hospital with blood gushing from a head wound.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Craig Hannaway said he accidentally hit his head on a piece of scaffolding attached to the outside of his home and was driven by his wife for treatment to Redcar’s Primary Care Hospital.

The council member, who represents the Saltburn ward on Redcar and Cleveland Council, said: “They told me ‘We don’t really do heads’ and sent me off to the urgent treatment centre at [Middlesbrough’s] James Cook [University Hospital].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A perplexed Coun Hannaway said after being driven onto Middlesbrough, he was successfully treated with his head wound being stapled.

Councillor Craig Hannaway (inset) and Redcar Primary Care Hospital.

However, he said it was explained by a senior member of staff that “Redcar should have been able to do this” and “this happens often”.

Coun Hannaway, who was speaking at a regional health scrutiny committee meeting hosted by the council, asked hospital trust representatives present to explain the response.

He said: “We are told about this model of treatment in the community, but is it working?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay Garcia, a director of nursing and quality at South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The majority of time it is working, but sometimes it is getting the triage right.”

She said work was going on to “standardise protocols” between medical facilities.

Diane Palmer, interim director of quality at University Hospitals Tees, the strategic grouping covering the North and South Tees Hospital trusts, apologised to Coun Hannaway for his experience.

She suggested there may be a “risk averse” element to some triage and a facility such as James Cook had “more layers” of experienced staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There is horizontal integration and it is about bringing standards up so everybody is trained to the same level and delivering the same level of care.”

The new urgent treatment centre at James Cook University Hospital, which opened last year with £9m worth of funding from the NHS, contains a triage and reception area and clinical and treatment rooms.

It also has a 24/7 GP presence on site.

Changes prompted by the North East Integrated Care Board at the same time also led to an extension of opening hours at the Redcar Primary Care Hospital, in West Dyke Road, which opened in 2010.

Like Middlesbrough it has an urgent treatment centre for minor injuries and illnesses, as well as having a number of beds for patients receiving predominantly rehabilitation and palliative care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of both facilities has been described previously as providing the “right care at the right place, minimising disruption and frustration for patients and improving efficiency and quality of outcomes”, while also reducing pressure on A&E services.

In 2022, another veteran Redcar and Cleveland councillor, Steve Kay, described a similar story to Coun Hannaway’s after being turned away from the hospital in Redcar since no-one was available to administer stitches to a head wound.