'We gave cancer an 18 month advantage' - Harrogate man reflects on skin cancer diagnosis as he joins melanoma research study

Over a period of six years, Ernesto Rogata underwent extensive treatment to rid him of cancer. By the time of diagnosis, what had started as melanoma, a type of skin cancer, had spread elsewhere in his body.

The melanoma on his chest was initially misdiagnosed while Ernesto, of Harrogate, was living in Rome, Italy in 1996.

It was only diagnosed as cancer two years later, and spread to his lung, bowel and stomach.

“We gave the cancer a massive 18 months advantage,” reflects Ernesto, a video editor for Sky UK. “By the time I was diagnosed my melanoma was stage four so it was very deep into the skin and tissue.”

Ernesto Rogata, 59 from Harrogate, has joined the MyMelanoma study. Photo: Kate Rogata

Between 1998 and 2004, Ernesto had extensive surgery and then a new immunotherapy treatment, leaving him cancer-free by 2005. Now 59, he has joined a research project to help better understand the disease.

“[For me], It was probably sun exposure related, we will never know. When I was a child in Italy in the 1970s there wasn’t much attention to using sun cream compared to now. Another factor is I have a lot of moles, more than 100.”

Ernesto is taking part in the MyMelanoma study, which aims to recruit 20,000 melanoma patients to answer online questionnaires about the cancer and its treatment.

“It is all about giving the scientists and statisticians more data directly from the patient,” Ernesto says. “Melanoma is a very difficult type of cancer to cure and manage so giving the scientists and researchers data directly from the people affected is crucial.”

The study is being led by the University of Oxford, funded by Cancer Research UK and Melanoma Focus, and delivered with the support of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

Anyone who has received NHS treatment for skin melanoma can volunteer for the research, which involves completing two online questionnaires about lifestyle, health and personal and family cancer history.

Mark Middleton, Professor of Experimental Cancer Medicine at the University of Oxford and the study’s lead researcher says: “There is still much that needs to be done to improve the quality of melanoma patient care internationally.

“MyMelanoma aims to help researchers understand how to deliver that improvement as quickly as possible. It has the potential to help us find new drug treatments, as well as give us a better understanding of factors that influence relapse, genetic links to other cancers and the impact on quality of life that melanoma has.

“This trial is an important step forward in skin cancer research and we urge anyone with a history of melanoma to take part.”

Melanoma skin cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the UK, accounting for four per cent of all new cancer cases, with around 16,700 new cases every year.