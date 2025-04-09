Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Health Secretary told The Yorkshire Post that the “Government will continue to support Leeds’ growth as a health tech hub” both within the public and private sector.

The arms-length body, funded by taxpayers’ money, was set up to support and oversee NHS trusts and wider organisations to deliver healthcare.

However Sir Keir and Mr Streeting believe there is currently a lot of duplication between NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), with key roles being folded back into government.

NHS England is headquartered in Leeds, where thousands of staff work in its new office in Wellington Place.

Despite around half of the arms-length body’s jobs being cut, Mr Streeting told yesterday’s Health Committee that the Government “is absolutely committed to Leeds”.

After the session, the Health Secretary told The Yorkshire Post: “Leeds holds a historic role as Britain’s health city and has consistently been at the forefront of innovation and high-quality care.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting looks on as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer takes questions from the media. PIC: Leon Neal/PA Wire

“This government will continue to support Leeds’ growth as a health tech hub - not only on account of its pioneering research, but because its thriving med tech and digital innovation is crucial for patients and for local and national economic growth.

“I want to put on record my commitment for Leeds to remain a preferred location for the Government on health, including as a second headquarters for DHSC.”

And Mr Streeting said he sees Leeds as playing a key role in the transformation of the health service from analogue to digital, which is one of his three top priorities for the NHS.

There are more than 300 health tech companies in West Yorkshire supporting 13,000 jobs, which add over £3bn to the economy.

“When the Prime Minister and I set out our plans to bring NHS England into the department and strip out duplication and waste, we gave it much clearer focus - saying that it must prioritise being a far better customer to medical technology innovators to get the latest cutting-edge tech into the hands of staff and patients much faster,” he added.

“With a booming med tech sector and digital focus in both the Department and across the city, Leeds will continue to be an important part of the story as we look to both make our NHS fit for the future.”

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said the Health Secretary’s comments “that Leeds will continue to play a pivotal role as the UK’s health city will be of great comfort and confidence to the sector”.

“This positive news comes on top of extra support I’m announcing for local businesses, so they can access the finance, skills and markets they need to create good jobs and develop lifechanging new technologies for patients.”

The mayor revealed yesterday that £4.5m of funding will help 240 businesses across the region, including in health technology.

