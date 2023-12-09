A Leeds woman has been awarded £7,750 from a dentist’s practice after failures in treatment lead to avoidable tooth loss and infections.

Jessica Jackson, a 37-year old civil servant based in Leeds, was awarded the money in an out-of-court settlement after she approached specialist negligence lawyers who examined her case and found her treatment over a period of two years had been lacking in appropriate care.

Ms Jackson had visited Fountain Dental Practice in Morley since childhood, but treatment from Dr. Emmanuel Adedeji Fowode ended up leading to the removal of two teeth and unbearable pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite not having had any issues with her teeth previously, Ms Jackson had a routine filling to her lower right wisdom tooth in 2021 which caused an immense amount of pain. After returning to the practice, Dr Fowode decided the best course was to remove the tooth entirely.

Jessica Jackson from Leeds was awarded £7,750 in compensation from a dentist whose treatment lead to her losing two teeth.

“After the extraction of my lower right wisdom tooth,” she said, “I had to have two to three weeks off work because I was in so much pain”. Following the tooth’s removal, Ms Jackson was diagnosed with a dry socket infection - a common complication from wisdom tooth removal where a blood clot fails to form properly in the space left by the extracted tooth.

In April 2022 Ms Jackson experienced a second incident at the practice when Dr. Fowode elected to treat pain on a premolar on the other side of her mouth with a poorly-performed root canal.

She explained, "When drilling during my root canal treatment, Dr. Fowode missed two canal pathways. Dr. Fowode said he wouldn't be able to drill all the way down to the root of my tooth due to the shape of the root, which meant he failed to spot two roots and the incorrect drill work caused a fissure. Afterwards, rather worryingly, he said that I might want to see a specialist if I still had pain."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms. Jackson continued, "I had always trusted dentists and never had any issues, but this made me question and second-guess what I had been told. I was struggling to eat, and because of the pain from the infection, I had to learn what I could and couldn't eat."

Seeking relief from the ongoing pain, Ms Jackson sought help from a new dentist who has since removed the tooth. She plans to have an implant to fill the gap once the bone has healed.

Analysis of Ms Jackson’s dental records by the Dental Law Partnership - a firm which specialises in dental negligence - found a series of failures in the course of her treatment.

Dr Fowode, and Dr. Maria Cobo Yera and Dr. Kirsty Newham - who examined Ms Jackson - had failed to diagnose and treat decay in Ms Jackson’s wisdom tooth over a two year period. The tooth could have been saved with a simple filling, according to the law firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also argued Dr Fowode failed to diagnose and treat decay in another tooth before providing sub-standard root treatment which led to a second extraction.