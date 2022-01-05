What are the new Covid rules in England? The new rules involving lateral flow tests and PCR tests

The new regulations will come into effect on Tuesday, January 11, and according to UKHSA, they will be temporary and are intended to remain in place while Covid cases across the country are high.
What are the new Covid rules?
Anyone in England who has a positive lateral flow test will have to isolate immediately and will not need to do the second PCR confirmatory test.
However, those who experience Covid symptoms are still encouraged to self-isolate immediately and order a PCR test on gov.uk website, or by calling 119.
Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UKHSA, said: “While cases of Covid continue to rise, this tried-and-tested approach means that LFDs can be used confidently to indicate Covid-19 infection without the need for PCR confirmation.
“I’m really grateful to the public and all of our crucial workers who continue to test regularly and self-isolate when necessary, along with other practical and important public health behaviours, as this is the most effective way of stopping the spread of the virus and keeping our friends, families and communities safe.”