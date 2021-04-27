The UK’s Covid vaccination programme rollout is continuing to progress, with those in younger age groups now being invited for the jab.

But when will those in the over-30s age group be invited for a vaccine?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what you need to know.

The UK’s Covid vaccination programme rollout is continuing to progress, with those in younger age groups now being invited for the jab (Photo: Shutterstock)

When will the over 30s receive a Covid vaccine?

In the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination rollout programme, the vaccine is being offered to those under 50 years old in the following order:

- 40 to 49 years

- 30 to 39 years

- 18 years and over

In England, those aged 42 and over are now being invited to receive a Covid vaccine. This comes after those aged 44 were invited to book their Covid-19 jab from Monday (26 April).

Two-thirds of the previous age group - 45 to 49-year-olds - have now received their first dose of the vaccine.

According to the NHS, you can get the Covid-19 jab in England if:

- you're aged 42 or over

- you'll turn 42 before 1 July 2021

You can book appointments at a larger vaccination centre or pharmacy now, or wait to be invited to go to a local NHS service.

Those in the 30-39 age group will begin to be invited for their Covid vaccine after all those in the 40-49 age group have been invited to receive a jab.

In Scotland, people aged 18 to 49 will be invited to get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of July, depending on vaccine supply.

Those aged 40 to 49 will be invited forward next, followed by 30 to 39 year olds and then 18 to 29 year olds.

Those who have already been invited or are currently being invited to be vaccinated are:

- residents in a care home for older adults and their carers

- front line health and social care workers

- clinically extremely vulnerable individuals

- everyone aged 50 and over

- those aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality

- all adults with a learning disability – mild, moderate, severe and profound

- unpaid carers aged 16 to 64

- household contacts of those who are severely immunosuppressed

- adults experiencing homelessness and rough sleeping

People aged 16 and 17 can also receive the vaccine if they are identified as clinically extremely vulnerable, or as having a specific underlying health condition

In Wales, those aged 40 to 49 are now being invited to receive a jab, as well as household contacts of severely immunosuppressed, and anyone who, for whatever reason, was missed in priority groups 1-9.

This will then be followed by 30 to 39 year olds and then 18 to 29 year olds.

The Welsh government website explains that, “After groups 1 to 9 in Phase 1, people aged 40 to 49 years are at highest risk of hospitalisation, with the risk reducing the younger you are.”

You should contact your local health board if you think you should have had a vaccine appointment by now and may have been missed.