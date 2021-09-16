Where can I get a PCR test in Yorkshire? Test centres near me, how much they cost and how long it takes

Mobile Testing Unit. (Pic credit: Bruce Fitzgerald)

When exhibiting symptoms of Covid, it is important to take a PCR test to ensure whether you have the virus or not. Those without symptoms must take the lateral flow test.

You can access a PCR test either by visiting a walk-through test centre, a drive-through test site or ordering a home kit online.

How long does it take to receive a PCR test result?

As the tests are sent to a lab, most people receive their results in 24 hours, however, it could take up to three days.

You will normally get a text message or email with your result when it is ready. But you can also retrieve your result via the NHS Covid-19 app if you have it.

It is advised that if you do not receive your result by day six, you should call 119 - which is free from mobile or landline phones. Lines are open every day from 7am to 11pm.

How much is a PCR test?

If you get tested via the NHS website it’s free or taken at one of the test sites listed on the website.

However, as the need for a PCR test is crucial for travelling, some travelling companies are providing PCR tests at a price.

Next day test prices can vary between £50 and £70 depending on where you obtain it, whereas test results returned on the same day can cost up to £140.

Where to get home kits?

There are various pharmacies, co-ops and retailers in Yorkshire that are providing PCR tests including Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd and Boots.

Alternatively you can order one from the gov.uk website but you must locate your nearest Royal Mail post box before you order one to quicken the process of your result being sent to the lab. You must register your test through the gov.uk website too.

However, you must not use this service if you have had a positive PCR test within the last 90 days.

Drive-throughs

You can pick up a PCR test at car parks across the county.