Where can I get a PCR test in North Yorkshire? Permanent and mobile PCR testing sites near me and their opening times

A mobile testing unit. (Pic credit: Bruce Fitzgerald)

The new Covid variant Omicron, which was initially detected in South Africa, has been found here in the UK after a third case was identified on November 28.

The government has announced tighter restrictions to keep the new virus strain at bay and from Tuesday November 30 masks will be mandatory in shops and on public transport.

Anyone who is thought to have been in contact with suspected Omicron cases will be required to self-isolate for 10 days whether they have been vaccinated or not.

From 4am on Tuesday, anyone who enters the UK will have to take a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival and will need to self-isolate until a negative result is clear.

Secondary school pupils are also ‘strongly advised’ to wear face coverings in communal areas and this advice also applies to staff and visitors at all schools and places where children attend.

The government will review the situation in three weeks.

If you’re travelling back to North Yorkshire, here are the PCR testing sites in the county along with their opening hours.

Permanent PCR testing sites

These are the permanent sites located in North Yorkshire. They are open seven days a week between 8am and 6pm.

- The Forum, Bullamoor Road, Northallerton, DL6 1LP

- Wentworth Street Car Park, Wentworth Street, Malton, YO17 7JR

- Ypres Lines, Richmond Road, Catterick Garrison, DL9 3JF

- Portholme Crescent Car Park, Selby, YO8 4YR

- William Street Car Park, Scarborough, YO12 7PL

Mobile PCR testing sites

These mobile PCR sites are open on the following days from 9am to 3pm, except the West Park Car Park site in Harrogate which is open from 9am to 4pm.

Monday 29 November

- Easingwold Town AFC, Stillington Road, Easingwold, York, YO61 3DZ

- West Park Car Park, Tower Street, Harrogate, HG1 1BL

- Stokesley Sports Club, Broughton Road, Stokesley, Middlesbrough, TS9 5JG

- Britannia Car Park, Tadcaster, LS24 8AB

- South Entrance, DRAX Power Station, New Road, Selby, YO8 8PH

Tuesday November 30

- Pasture Way Carpark, Sherburn in Elmet, LS25 6LY

- Whitby Park and Ride, Whitby, YO21 1TL

- North York Moors National Park Authority Car Park, No. 5 Chestnut Avenue, Thornton Le Dale, Pickering, YO18 7RR

- Cavendish Street Car Park, Skipton, BD23 2AB

- West Park Car Park, Tower Street, Harrogate, HG1 1BL

Wednesday 1 December

- Scarborough Park and Ride, Seamer Road, Scarborough, YO12 4LW

- Coach Park, 3 Moss Arcade, Ripon, HG4 1AG

- Greenfoot Car Park, Settle, BD24 9RW

- Millgate Car Park, Marage Road, Thirsk, YO7 1PE

- South Entrance, DRAX Power Station, New Road, Selby, YO8 8PH

Thursday 2 December

- Harmby Road, Car Park, Leyburn, DL8 5EE

- Easingwold Town AFC, Stillington Road, Easingwold, York, YO61 3DZ

- Pasture Way Car Park, Sherburn in Elmet, LS25 6LY

- Cavendish Street Car Park, Skipton, BD 23 2AB

- West Park Car Park, Tower Street, Harrogate, HG1 1BL

Friday 3 December

- Pasture Way Car Park, Sherburn in Elmet, LS25 6LY

- Stokesley Sports Club, Broughton Road, Stokesley, Middlesbrough, TS9 5JG

- Round Howe Car Park, Reeth Road, Richmond, DL10 4TL

- Cavendish Street Car Park, Skipton, BD 23 2AB

- Ashfield Car Park, 8 Kirkgate, Settle, BD24 9DZ

Saturday 4 December

- Britannia Car Park, Tadcaster, LS24 8AB

- North York Moors National Park Authority Car Park, No. 5 Chestnut Avenue, Thornton Le Dale, Pickering, YO18 7RR

- Filey Country Park, Church Cliff Drive, Filey, YO14 9ET

- South Entrance, DRAX Power Station, New Road, Selby, YO8 8PH

Sunday 5 December

- Round Howe Car Park, Reeth Road, Richmond, DL10 4TL

- Millgate Car Park, Marage Road, Thirsk, YO7 1PE