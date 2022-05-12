As this week marks Mental Health Awareness Week (9-15th May) with the theme being loneliness, here are some of the places in Yorkshire you can go to help your mental health.

For professional advice however, please see a GP, call 111 or for Mental Health emergencies go to A & E or call 999.

As a Yorkshire gardener confidently directs a team of budding diggers at the local community allotment, it’s hard to believe that mid Pandemic, this same gardener had his confidence shattered and was “not green fingered at all.”

Ryan James Noble has found working at Appletree Community Garden helpful for his mental health

Ryan James Noble, 25, found himself “lost and lonely” when his life came to a halt, his career in the nighttime hospitality industry was “decimated”, he couldn’t see his friends or go out, all things that made him feel mentally well.

“Life was dark and lonely, pretty terrible” said Ryan who is from Leeds but now lives in Wakefield where he works at Appletree Community Garden, run by mental health charity Spectrum People.

Ryan’s not alone either, more than 85% of people in Wakefield alone say lockdown's had an impact on their mental health. A survey by the district'’s Healthwatch group found more than a third said coronavirus had had a significant or very significant effect on their mental wellbeing.

Ryan who suffered from depression felt “absolutely awful” being stuck at home with no money which is when he went to the Jobcentre and applied to work at Appletree via the Kickstart scheme (a government funded project funding employers to recruit 18-24 year olds on universal credit).

Spending time outdoors, learning new skills and being in a supportive environment, eased some of Ryan’s anxiety which he had began to experience when leaving the house post-Pandemic.

“There’s a genuine network of people, a team who care so much about one another here, unlike the nightclub industry where everyone’s in it for themselves,” said Ryan who now assists the co-ordination of the community garden.

Ryan said regardless of whether it be at an allotment or elsewhere by talking about how he felt he realised he wasn’t alone.

While waiting lists for allotments boomed during the Pandemic with so many people appreciating the power of nature for their mental health, there are however many shared allotments and gardens on offer across Yorkshire as well as a range of other places you can go to improve your mental health.

Where to go in Yorkshire to help your mental health

West Yorkshire

Green Tracks Community Allotment which backs on to Appletree Allotment grows and sells vegetables alongside volunteers. In Wakefield City Centre Westgate Unitarian Chapel’s Gardens have a Greening and Growing free activities on throughout summer on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

There’s also rooftop allotments which Grow Wakefield run at The Ridings Shopping Centre. Inside the centre they also have twice a month Age UK event to help combat loneliness called Cuppa Club, “giving comfort and regular structure to elderly people across the district,” said the shopping centre.

Age UK have a number of events across the region with the number of elderly people experiencing social isolation soaring during the Pandemic.

Wakefield also has a Recovery College led by South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with volunteers and other supporting organisations to develop the College and run a range of free courses and workshops, in small group sizes, that promote wellbeing and good health.

For those in need of immediate support, Wakefield has a Safe Space each night at The ArtHouse where people can visit or access via Zoom 6pm-midnight as well as Social Space every evening 8-10pm every night except Wednesdays.

Over in Huddersfield S2R Support to Recovery is an independent mental health and wellbeing charity, working across Kirklees, offering a range of wellbeing, creative and outdoor workshops. From beekeeping to crafting and a cafe space to chat, this hidden gem located next to Huddersfield Market is free to access for all.

For those seeking help for their mental health should see their GP who can signpost you to relevant services and treatment.

Leeds mother Lisa Bourne who experienced anxiety attacks said that her anxiety and depression was “at its worst”just after her son was born.

She said: “I would be convinced I was doing everything wrong. I couldn't face going to groups. I thought my husband felt it was easier when I was out of the way. I had intrusive thoughts. I was preoccupied with safety, convinced something bad was going to happen.

“I felt pressure to do it all perfectly and record it all, conscious that all of those moments were precious and a gift.”

“My GP has always been my first port of call when I have felt mentally unwell and I have found that helpful.

“I accessed Cognitive Behavioural Therapy through the Leeds IAPT service and although I didn't find the first time that helpful, I went back and found the second time much better,” said Lisa who now works for Leeds Suicide Bereavement Service/West Yorkshire Suicide.

She added: “After my friend died by suicide in 2017 I needed further support with my grief and mental wellbeing. I found the Leeds Suicide Bereavement Service, run by Leeds Mind, incredibly helpful, along with throwing myself into volunteering, where I would share my experience of anxiety and depression as a means of helping others and raising money for mental health charities.”

Lisa said she now feels “very lucky” to have an employer that encourages self care and open discussions about wellbeing.

South Yorkshire

More than two in five people in South Yorkshire are showing signs of depression or anxiety, a survey in March 2022 about mental health reveals.

The study by the non-profit Surgo Ventures, funded partly by the UK government, involved a survey of more than 17,000 people across all parts of the country.

Whether you be in South or West Yorkshire, Creative Minds have a range of partners and projects to help with people’s mental health (https://www.southwestyorkshire.nhs.uk/creative-minds-projects/).

In Barnsley, 1 in 3 people will require mental health support sometime in their lives, and particularly as we recover from COVID-19.

Getting active is a key way to improve your mental health with Sports England reporting that more people than ever are exercising to help their mental health, because our knowledge has improved.

A Barnsley-based scheme Moving Mental Health Forward works with clubs across the town to encourage settings to be more open to having the conversation about our mental health and provide support to those who need it.

For more information about Moving Mental Health Forward, go to: https://www.barnsleywhatsyourmove.co.uk/active-for-health/moving-mental-health-forward/

Another handy place to search for those in Sheffield is the Sheffield Mental Health Guide (https://www.sheffieldmentalhealth.co.uk/activities).

Activities are on offer for all ages as the guide offers including mental health friendly cafes.

One of those is The Wellbeing Cafe at Door 43.

“It is a weekly event for young people aged 13-25. The cafe offers free refreshments and is a space for young people to relax and speak with others in similar situation. There are qualified workers, and a team of peer supporters and volunteers,” said the website.

Age UK Sheffield also hosts four dementia cafés across the city.

“The dementia cafe in Dore has been created as a safe, welcoming and enjoyable place for both people who are experiencing some memory loss or have a diagnosis of mild to moderate dementia and their family members, carers and friends who may be feeling a little more isolated than others. Along with tea, coffee, cake, and conversation, there are activities to engage, inform, stimulate and entertain everyone. Plus it is an opportunity to make new friends, keep active and feel more confident,” says the website.

North Yorkshire

Orb is a mental health and wellbeing focused community arts charity in Knaresborough supporting people from across the Harrogate District and North Yorkshire. They “aim to provide a service that is accessible and consistent in its support to those affected by poor mental health – this means working not just with those currently most unwell, but also supporting people at risk to stay well, and those in recovery to continue that journey,” says their website.

Much like the Safespace in West Yorkshire, The Haven @ 30 Clarence Street offers help for people on an evening when other services tend to be closed.

The website says: “Are you feeling distressed, frightened, overwhelmed, or that things are too much for you?Don’t know where to turn to get mental health support?Are your usual sources of support closed for the night?

The Haven offers out-of-hours mental health support to anyone aged 16 or over in York and Selby.”

Phone: 07483 141 310.Email: [email protected] hours:Monday to Friday 6pm-10pm and Saturday-Sunday 12pm -10pm.Address: 30 Clarence Street, York, YO31 7EW.

For those who are in community groups or workplaces without having had mental health training may be interested in the online hub which delivers mental health and suicide awareness training across North Yorkshire.

Headfirst is a training hub which aims to create mentally healthy communities and workplaces across the county.

Headfirst’s online hub aims to provide training in areas such as Mental Health First Aid and also invites people to become trainers by attending “train the trainer” sessions.

East Yorkshire

Another online service but for people wanting to access support is Mental Health Mates.

Founded in 2016, Mental Health Mates is a network of peer support groups online, run by people who experience their own mental health issues.

In Bridlington the Mental Health Mates group meet regularly to walk, connect and share without fear or judgement.

Although you can find Mental Health Mates groups throughout Yorkshire.

Hull & East Yorkshire Mind also offer a range of services as do Mind Charity branches across the UK.

Region wide

There’s a range of community centres across Yorkshire which offer affordable mental health friendly activities, one of those is Portobello Community Centre which run free and low-cost activities.

“If anyone can’t afford to attend one of our groups or any other group wherever they are, they can ask a group leader to make a request for help on Acts 435,” said centre manager Sarah Cutts.

Acts 435 is a national charity based in York which provide financial donations to those in need which can transform someone’s mental health.

It may not only be to attend a group but to help with mental health triggers such as rising living costs.

Andy’s Man Clubs are talking groups throughout Yorkshire and now the UK for men.

The men’s mental health charity was founded by Yorkshire’s Luke Ambler, a former Rugby League player, with his mother-in-law after his brother-in-law Andy took his own life.

Public spaces and parks can be great places to access services and the fresh air too, to boost mental wellbeing.

Local councils can signpost a range of free activities at your local parks.

Some of those on offer this summer are projects such as Empower and Miondful Movers.

Empower is run by Bring Me to Life and Family Fit CIC

Empower is a programme of activities which seeks to empower and build the confidence of women and girls to use parks and green spaces.

Mindful Movers is a local running and walking mental health peer support group in Wakefield who is running a course called TRIBE which is aimed at helping us reconnect with ourselves and with nature to improve our mental health. It is fully funded and free for people to attend.

Anthony Ackers, Leeds Coach and Expedition Leader at Mountain Boardroom, 40, recommends Ilkley Moor.

“I always head for a walk onto Ilkley Moor - it's close by and accessible (when you are feeling low, the easier to get to, the better), you can always find quieter areas for solitude and to reflect and there are great views to put everything in perspective and see the bigger picture.

“The area has been used as a spiritual site for thousands of years, which helps you feel a connection with the earth and with nature.”

Pace Communications added: “Nut Wood near Raywell in the East Riding which is calming and full of wild garlic, Paull front in East Yorkshire is lovely and relaxing with its nature reserve and beautiful views of the river, the Country Park in Hessle which sits in the shadow of the Humber Bridge.”