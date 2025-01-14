Woman, 46, dies after Yorkshire hospital staff fail to spot her gastric band had slipped
Gemma Marshall, 46, died at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary in March last year.
Ms Marshall attended the hospital on March 13 presenting with black vomiting and abdominal pain.
She was given a CT scan at the hospital, which was performed by a radiologist who worked for an outsourced company, due to staffing shortages at the infirmary.
The radiologist did not have expertise in gastric or abdominal imaging, and while they noted on the scan report that the band existed, they made no note that her stomach had slipped out of the band, creating a pouch.
The slippage caused her stomach to twist and led to a fluid build up, which subsequently affected her heart rhythm.
Two days later, she collapsed in the shower and never recovered, dying on March 15 at the hospital.
A coroner has said Ms Marshall could have lived if she had been referred to a bariatric specialist, had the radiologist spotted the band slippage.
Steve Eccleston, Assistant Coroner for West Yorkshire, has written to both NHS England and to the Royal College of Radiologists after accusing the hospital of neglect in Ms Marshall’s care.
He said: “ An outsourced CT scan failed to advise that the gastric band had slipped and this contributed to a failure to refer Gemma to bariatric specialists who could have intervened such that she might have lived.
“This failure represents neglect in the care that Gemma received.
Brendan Brown, Chief Executive at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our sincere condolences go out to Gemma’s family and friends. The care and safety of our patients is important to us, and we welcome the findings and learning from this report.”