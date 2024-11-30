A young woman who woke up from a month-long coma after being involved in a car crash was left unable to speak - but could sing an Adele song perfectly.

Georgia Scully, 23, was left with broken ribs, a ruptured spleen, damaged lungs, and a severe brain bleed on her brain, after being involved in the collision.

Her family were told that she could never wake up again and if she did, then she might not be able to walk or talk.

When Georgia woke up four weeks later, she couldn't speak and her sister Nicole was encouraged to make Georgia a playlist of her favourite songs to help her recovery.

She said she woke up "confused" after the crash.

She then surprised everyone by singing Adele's 'Someone Like You' word for word and then she was also able to sing 'Bodak Yellow' by rapper Cardi B.

Georgia said: "When I woke up, I was confused. I thought I was 16 years old and still at school. I was 23 and had a job. My right side would not work and I couldn't communicate with my worried parents.

"To everyone's surprise I could sing. I sang an entire Adele song - word perfect. Music became my solace and I would sing along to a playlist my sister put together for me. She even wrote me a song."

Georgia was coming back from a night out with a friend on August 27, 2022, when she was involved in a car crash in Huddersfield. She was cut free from the wreckage by firefighters and doctors discovered she had broken ribs, a ruptured spleen, damaged lungs.

Georgia Scully in hospital

Georgia, who was 23 at the time of the collision, also suffered from a brain bleed and her mum Sharon, 51, was told to "prepare for the worst."

Georgia, who worked as an office administrator before the crash, said: "I had been on a night out with my friend, when we accepted a lift home. We were on our way home when their car crashed.

"I don't remember anything about that night but have been told I was cut free by firefighters. While I was in a coma my family were told I had a life-changing brain injury.

"They had to prepare for the worst. I might not wake up after my operation, and if I did, I might not walk or talk again."

Day One caseworker Amanda-Booth with Georgia Scully.

Georgia, of Elland, eventually regained the use of the speech, but thought she was 16-years-old and still at school. She is still unable to remember anything about the day and night leading up to the crash and was in hospital for four months, learning how to walk and talk again.

Georgia was fitted with a titanium plate in her skull just before Christmas 2022 and has no sense of smell or taste.

She said: "The biggest impact on me and my family was my brain injury. Surgery meant I had parts of my skull missing. I had a titanium plate fitted a few days before Christmas. This resulted in swelling and I couldn't see out of one eye.

"The Christmas before my crash I was hardly at home as I met friends and spent time celebrating. Suddenly I was reliant on my parents again. Stuck at home, with a swollen head, unsure of my future."

Georgia and her family were supported by Leeds based charity Day One Trauma, who support anyone in the UK who had had a major traumatic injury. She is now supporting the charity's 2024 Christmas appeal, which aims to raise £75,000 so it can support people who've suffered a catastrophic injury.

She said: "People don't realise the family need support as much as the patient. I still get very confused and muddled. But I think positively about the future now. I have a bus pass, like an old lady, and am starting to go back to the gym.

"It's taken two years to get this far and I know I have a long way to go. But I have my family, friends and Day One by my side to tackle whatever the future holds. I don't know what we would have done without Day One Trauma Support in our lives, they were our lifeline in our time of need."

Lucy Nickson, CEO of Day One Trauma Support, said: "We're so grateful to Georgia and her family for sharing their inspiring story to support this year's appeal. We know many people are struggling financially.

"The impact is only compounded when a family member suffers a sudden catastrophic injury and faces a long recovery journey, often with a disability and reduced income. We see the reality of this every day in the hospitals we operate and through our national support offer.

"That's why our appeal is so important so that we can reach everyone who needs our help. If you can, please donate and give the gift of hope and recovery this Christmas so we can help even more people like Georgia and her family."