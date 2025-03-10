Work-related ill-health is costing UK economy over £415m a week, claim unions

Work-related ill-health is costing the UK economy over £415m a week, unions warn, calling for "urgent" action to drive change benefiting wider society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week is to see the government’s Employment Rights Bill return to parliament, aimed at tightening up reform around better protections for workers.

Now, with new analysis by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) outlining stark findings around ill-health and economic impact, the body has highlighted its importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: ”Improving the quality of work in Britain is good for workers and our economy.

Commuters in Leeds City Centre. Picture Tony Johnson

“Work related ill-health is costing us hundreds of millions each week – that's billions of pounds down the drain every year."

Findings by the TUC suggest the number of days lost to work-related ill-health last year has rocketed by a third since 2010, to 34m.

This includes people taking time off for conditions such as stress, depression and anxiety, which the TUC claims came at a cost of £22bn in economic output in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The findings, urges the union, must act as a driver to focus on job quality and stronger rights.

It comes as a separate report out today from the Commission for Healthier Working Lives suggests that poor quality work can harm employee health.

The report states “Most health conditions develop outside work, but for a significant number of people, work itself is the cause.

"Persistent insecurity, workplace discrimination and extreme demands take a serious toll on health. In some cases, poor-quality work is even worse for health than being unemployed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TUC analysis examined official statistics by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

It claims the rise in lost working days has coincided with a boom in insecure work, with the number of people in precarious employment also rocketing by a third to over four million.

Driving up employment standards, insists the TUC, will improve staff well-being, health and productivity.

Having better standards in the workplace will also mean that more people with various disabilities and health conditions can stay in work, it stresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polling last autumn found that three-quarters of managers agreed, while seven in 10 believe that strengthening employment rights will also improve workforce retention.

The upcoming Bill, returning to parliament this week in report stage, will deliver “common-sense reforms” which bring the UK closer to the European mainstream on workers’ rights, the TUC outlines.

Mr Nowak said the new legislation would crack down on insecure work and ban "exploitative" zero-hours contracts, boosting workers' health, well-being and productivity.

“We need to turn the corner on Britain’s low-rights, low-pay economic model that has been tested to destruction over the last 14 years," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Giving working people more control and predictability over their lives will help create a happier, healthier and more robust workforce.”

A Government spokesperson said: “No one should be forced to choose between their health and financial hardship.

“That’s why for the first time we will deliver statutory sick pay for 1.3m of the lowest earners who previously received nothing, and ensure employees have the right to payments from the first day they are ill.”