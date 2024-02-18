York Hospital Library sign: Trust apologises after sign banning 'very smelly' samosas and pakoras placed in library
The ‘Food and Drink Policy’ sign caused outrage on social media this weekend after being spotted by a visitor.
The sign reads: “Hot and cold drinks are allowed in the library.
"Please do not bring any food into the library space.
"Especially not samosas, pakoras or filled chapatis as they are very smelly.”
In a statement released on Saturday evening on social media, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS FT has apologised for the sign and said it has now been removed.
The trust said the sine was “not in line with the values and behaviours” of the organisation.
The statement – in full – read: “We are truly sorry for any distress or upset that has been caused by the sign that was put up in our library at York Hospital.
“As soon as we were made aware of it, it was removed. It was absolutely not in line with the values and behaviours of our organisation
“We are proud to have a diverse workforce and are committed to ensuring the experience of all our staff is positive and inclusive.
“We continue to educate our staff to support them in understanding the implications of actions they may take both positively and negatively.”
