The ‘Food and Drink Policy’ sign caused outrage on social media this weekend after being spotted by a visitor.

The sign reads: “Hot and cold drinks are allowed in the library.

"Please do not bring any food into the library space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CREDIT: @despallav/Twitter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Especially not samosas, pakoras or filled chapatis as they are very smelly.”

In a statement released on Saturday evening on social media, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS FT has apologised for the sign and said it has now been removed.

The trust said the sine was “not in line with the values and behaviours” of the organisation.

The statement – in full – read: “We are truly sorry for any distress or upset that has been caused by the sign that was put up in our library at York Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as we were made aware of it, it was removed. It was absolutely not in line with the values and behaviours of our organisation

“We are proud to have a diverse workforce and are committed to ensuring the experience of all our staff is positive and inclusive.