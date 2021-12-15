York MP Rachael Maskell resigns from Shadow Cabinet to vote against mandatory NHS vaccines

Rachael Maskell in the House of Commons in October 2020

Ms Maskell has said that she believes increasing uptake among staff will not be solved “by sacking people when they have genuine concerns.”

The Labour MP for York Central called for “better PPE and daily testing” for staff who have not been vaccinated would help keep people safe.

She resigned from her role as Shadow Minister for Arts to vote against her party whip, as Labour had elected to vote for the mandatory vaccination.

Ms Maskell said in a statement today: “I believe everyone should come forward for the vaccine, however if they have concerns, then they should be able to talk to a professional who can counsel them about the vaccine.

“Through supporting staff this way, 99 per cent of York’s care home staff have been vaccinated,

However, threatening health and care staff with the sack after all they have done for us, is simply wrong, and it doesn’t work.

“The Government’s own figures show that 123,000 people could lose their jobs in the NHS and social care sector as a result of sacking people for not being vaccinated. This would be catastrophic at a time when the NHS is already overburdened.”

She went on: “I therefore voted against the whip and resigned as a Shadow Minister because I believe in standing up for our health and care staff and resolving issues through working together, not by sacking people when they have genuine concerns.