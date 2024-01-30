Yorkshire Air Ambulance recruits six of the best for crew and paramedics

Phil Larkins, from Doncaster, is a former military pilot with nearly four decades of flying experience. He obtained his private pilot's license at just 17, before he’d held a full driving license.

His flying career has since spanned the globe, beginning in the Royal Navy, where he piloted the Lynx from Frigates and Destroyers.

He then served with the Royal New Zealand Navy, where he completed an exchange tour in Australia and following his military service, Phil extended his wings further by venturing into commercial aviation

And he now joins a team which had already seen the introduction of eight technical crew members in March 2023.

Owen McTeggart, chief pilot of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: "The addition of an experienced pilot such as Phil to our team significantly enhances our capacity to provide swift and effective critical care, ensuring the seamless and safe transportation of our team of doctors and paramedics across the region, allowing us to deliver the best possible pre-hospital care."

The five paramedics are Stewart Ashburner-Mcmanus, from Huddersfield, Chris Gibbins, from Hull, Tom Chatwyn, from Wharfedale, Max Mcquillan, from Otley, and Leanne Davis from Rotherham.

Stewart has worked within paramedicine since 2014 and with YAS since 2016.

He said: “Joining YAA was the logical step in pursuing my critical care ambitions. My vision for my role at YAA revolves around continuous growth.

“I aspire to enhance my clinical skills by tapping into the extensive experience of the established HEMS (helicopter emergency medical service) team, ensuring that each patient receives the highest standard of care. I also look forward to supporting the fundraising teams and helping to raising awareness of the remarkable work they do."

Leanne spent four years of her career as a paramedic at Doncaster Ambulance Station, having completed her studies at Sheffield Hallam University in 2019.

She said: "I am thrilled to be seconded to Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Every day brings a unique set of challenges, and it's incredibly exciting to be flying all over the region as part of this dynamic role.

“I'm eager to deepen my understanding of critical care by working alongside the team of expert doctors and experienced HEMS paramedics at YAA – I am committed to seizing every learning opportunity to enhance my clinical knowledge and skills."

Tom, from Wharfedale, has had an extensive career in the field of paramedicine since the early 2000s when he joined the London Ambulance Service.

He said: After dedicating five years to the education of new paramedics, I was thrilled to be offered the opportunity to return to the frontline and provide high-quality critical care to the people of Yorkshire.

"This experience promises to be a journey of acquiring new skills and knowledge, and I am excited about the challenges it will bring."

Chris's career as a paramedic began with the Humberside Ambulance Service in the early 1990s, where he served at Hull Central Ambulance Station.

He later transitioned to become a Search and Rescue Helicopter Winchman Paramedic and Aircrewman with HM Coastguard undertaking challenging search and rescue operations in mountainous and maritime environments.

In June 2023, Chris made a full-time return to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, based at Hull West Ambulance Station, before joining the YAA crew.

Max began his career at Bradford ambulance station and later joined the hazardous area response team, establishing a robust foundation of paramedicine knowledge, ahead of his secondment to HEMS, where he actively contributes his expertise to the execution of the charity’s life-saving missions.

Paul Holmes, operations manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: "We are delighted to welcome these highly-skilled paramedics to our YAA family.