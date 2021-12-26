Yorkshire Ambulance Service sees surge in 999 calls over festive period

Yorkshire Ambulance Service is expecting to receive around 4,500 daily calls on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Last December the ambulance service received an average of 2,000 calls a day, but this month that figure has risen to 3,400.

The organisation has brought in additional staff to prepare for another increase in demand and it expects to deal with 4,500 daily calls on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, which equates to an average of one call every 20 seconds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Smith, executive director of operations, said staff are working to respond as quickly as possible, but there may be delays during exceptionally busy periods.

He also said people should phone 999 if someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk, and the sickest patients will always be prioritised.

“We’re always here for you if you need us, however please use the ambulance service appropriately,” he said.

It comes as the NHS is dealing with a surge in Covid-19 patients, caused by the spread of the Omicron variant, and winter pressures.

An assessment published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group on Christmas Eve said a “large wave” of hospitalisations “should be expected soon given infections are increasing rapidly in all age groups and regions”.

The latest Government data, published on Christmas Eve, show a record number (122,186 ) of daily cases and the number of patients in hospital had reached 8,240. The figures are due to be updated later today.

But someone with Omicron is between 31 per cent and 45 per cent less likely to attend A&E and 50 per cent to 70 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospital than an individual with the Delta variant, according to the UK Health Security Agency.