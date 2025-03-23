Yorkshire boy diagnosed with brain tumour after being found temporarily paralysed in class

A boy was diagnosed with a brain tumour when he was found temporarily paralysed in class - after his symptoms were initially dismissed as a school bug.

Harry Salm, now eight, was five when he started experiencing occasional vomiting, neck pain, and brief moments of imbalance, but his parents said doctors dismissed his symptoms for a school bug.

In February 2022, his symptoms worsened after his teacher found him "temporarily paralysed" when he sat down in the reading corner.

Harry, from Huddersfield, was immediately rushed to A&E and after multiple hospital transfers, a CT scan later revealed the "devastating" news that he had a brain tumour.

Harry Salm with the play team in hospital during isolation, June 2022

He was diagnosed with medulloblastoma - a high-grade cancerous tumour that starts near your brainstem in your cerebellum and is more common in children than adults.

Harry underwent a 13-hour emergency surgery that saw the 4cm growth successfully removed. Now the schoolboy faces a second battle with post-op complications and treatments.

His mum, Vicki, 40, will be taking on the Sahara trek challenge this March to raise vital funds for Brain Tumour Research.

Vicki, a social care manager for a housing provider, said: "This experience has changed our lives forever. Harry was just five when his teacher phoned, saying he had sat down in the reading corner and suddenly couldn't move.

Harry Salm with his family on a mid treatment trip to the zoo in Essen, Germany.

"It was terrifying, as I was recovering from a C-section, so my husband, Andy, rushed to pick him up "By the time he arrived, Harry seemed fine again, but we knew something wasn't right."

Vicki had recently given birth to newborn Millie - and was recovering - when Harry was suddenly found temporarily paralysed.

She said: "Andy took him to A&E and after multiple dismissals of his symptoms and hospital transfers, a doctor finally ordered a CT scan with devastating results."

Harry was diagnosed with a brain tumour, aged five, on February 8, 2022 - the same day he was found paralysed at school.

Vicki said: "Andy had to hear those words alone and then call me to break the news before a friend rushed me to the hospital with newborn Millie in my arms.

"Our world turned upside down in an instant. We made the decision for Harry to have surgery, and eight hours later, we watched them wheel our little boy into the theatre."

Harry underwent a 13-hour surgery, during which neurosurgeons successfully removed a 4cm tumour - the size of a walnut.

The survival rate of medulloblastoma is usually good - on average 70 to 80 per cent of children diagnosed live for five years or more.

However, this can decline to around 60 per cent for children with high-risk medulloblastoma.

Following surgery, Harry underwent 31 rounds of proton beam therapy in Germany, and several months of chemotherapy at Leeds Children's Hospital.

Vicki said: "Chemotherapy was incredibly hard for Harry. Sickness was a major challenge [and] at one point, his body wasn't responding to medication as expected, and uncontrollable vomiting left doctors confused.

"He was frequently admitted to hospital, and discussions began about feeding via the bloodstream or PEG feeds, as he couldn't tolerate water or food.

"A clinical pharmacist eventually discovered that his crushed tablets weren't being properly absorbed through his feeding tube. Once that was corrected, his condition improved. I couldn't be more grateful to that pharmacist."

The cancer is currently kept at bay - but now the Harry faces a second battle with post-op complications and treatments.

He developed posterior fossa syndrome - a neurological condition which affected his abilities to walk, talk, and swallow.

Harry faced months of recovery with hospital staff to relearn these skills but his mum said that "he never lost his sense of humour or imagination".

She said: "Harry endured so much: sickness, weakness, and constant hospital stays. He called his tumour 'the goblin' and told us he was fighting it like a superhero. That strength carried us all through the darkest days."

As Harry continues his recovery, Vicki will be taking on the six-day Sahara Trek challenge to raise vital funds for Brain Tumour Research.

She will begin the 50km walk on March 27, 2025 - and will be joined by 15 others who share similar experiences with their loved ones.

It will test participants with extreme heat, towering sand dunes, and long, gruelling days without beds or running water.

"No child should have to go through what he has," Vicki said. "That's why I am taking on this challenge - to raise funds for life-saving research.

"Brain tumour treatments have remained largely unchanged for decades, and they were never designed for children. We need more funding, more awareness, and more action. I am doing this for Harry and for all the families who are facing this battle."

Carol Robertson, National Events Manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Vicki for taking on this gruelling challenge to help raise vital funds and awareness. Her strength and determination, inspired by Harry's bravery, are truly inspiring.

"Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. Tragically, they kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer, yet research into this disease remains severely underfunded.