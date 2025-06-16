A £12.5m centre where people can get checks for cancer and other diseases has been built on an industrial estate outside Scarborough without planning permission.

The decision to locate the new community diagnostic centre (CDC) on Eastfield industrial estate, a 20-minute walk from Seamer railway station, has been criticised by campaigners and an MP.

New CDCs were announced by former Conservative Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay as part of efforts to cut hospital waiting lists.

The Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership (HNYHCP) said in June 2023 Scarborough’s would be “in the town centre, near the train station”.

The CDC is set to serve people living from Whitby to Bridlington and an MP and critics insist Bridlington Hospital (pictured) would have been a much better choice.

Meanwhile a source said the building site “has been running on a generator as they haven’t been connected to power because they haven’t got planning permission.”

Bridlington and The Wolds MP Charlie Dewhirst said it seemed "totally illogical" to put the CDC on the estate when the NHS trust had an under-utilised hospital at Bridlington, with better transport links. He said it had been a long-running saga which pre-dated his election, adding: "Frankly if you were going to put it somewhere it should have been at the Bridlington Hospital site."

A Bridlington Health Forum spokesperson said they were “surprised and disappointed” by the location, adding: “The originally proposed site adjacent to Scarborough railway station, although not perfect, was much more accessible than the Thornburgh Road site at the far end of Eastfield industrial estate which lacks any public transportation links.

"This decision seems at odds with NHS policy of providing services to meet the needs of local communities. Many Bridlington residents without cars will have great difficulty getting to their appointments for diagnostic tests and scans.”

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and HNYHCP said six sites were considered and Scarborough Business Park, which “meets all key requirements”, was recommended as the preferred site in August 2023.

A condition on the funding meant the CDC couldn’t go “on an existing hospital site” such as Scarborough or Bridlington, a joint statement added. They are talking to East Yorkshire Buses about extending a bus route to include the estate and CDC.

The statement didn’t say why planning permission had not been applied for before the outset of work.

It said the estate has outline planning for commercial and light industrial use – not healthcare.

Individual buildings still need planning permission and they will submit an application to North Yorkshire Council (NVC).

The CDC, due to open in mid-October, would “help reduce waiting times, support earlier diagnosis, and ease pressure on hospital services”.