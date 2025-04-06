Women from the most deprived backgrounds in Yorkshire are far less likely to have treatment for ovarian cancer than those living in more affluent neighbourhoods.

They are 32 per cent likely to receive surgery and chemotherapy compared to those from more affluent areas the study led by researchers at Hull York Medical School found.

Surgery and chemotherapy are the main treatments for women with ovarian cancer, and those who receive them are more likely to survive.

Nationally Hull is the fourth most deprived local authority in the country, with Bradford in 13th place. Hull has four of the most deprived wards in the region’s top six, along with Manningham, Bradford and Burmantofts, Leeds.

Least deprived are are Harrogate Pannal, Riccall (Selby) and Harrogate Stray.

Dr Stuart Griffiths, Director of Research at Yorkshire Cancer Research, which funded the study, said there are many reasons why women from deprived areas are less likely to get life-saving cancer treatment.

The lack of a car and difficulties associated with getting a bus can make it difficult to attend appointments.

A bus journey, he said, could “feel too much” after chemotherapy, and they may not have support at home to recover after surgery or chemotherapy or may not be able to take time off work.

It could also be just too expensive to attend appointments.

In Yorkshire, 573 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, and 63 per cent of cases are found at a late stage when treatment options are more limited.

Dr Griffiths said: “Some women may choose not to engage in treatment because they have already surpassed the age at which their parents passed away. They may feel they have lived a good life and feel content with their achievements, which can be influenced by lower aspirations often associated with deprivation.

“Women from these areas may also be unable to fully understand their treatment choices or be able to engage in conversations about their care, which can sometimes lead to them declining treatment.”

Experts examined nearly every woman diagnosed with ovarian cancer in England during 2016 and 2017.

They used high-quality data from NHS England and linked multiple healthcare records to create a detailed picture of what happened to the 9,572 patients.

According to the findings, women from disadvantaged areas also experienced longer delays in diagnosis and treatment.