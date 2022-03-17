Yorkshire care home rated inadequate after staff medication blunders led to resident missing operation

Belgrave Court Residential Home was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in December last year.

The home, which has some 26 residents, provides accommodation and support to older people with dementia.

A catalogue of medication errors meant inspectors rated its safety measures as inadequate.

The report read: “One person received an appointment of a planned operation.

“Daily records we reviewed recorded instructions from the hospital to cease some of the persons medicines prior to the hospital admission. This instruction was not effectively communicated with staff and the person received these medicines.

“This meant the operation had to be cancelled.”

Accident and incident forms were poorly completed, and appropriate referrals were not made to the responsible safeguarding authority, the report continued.

In addition, no Covid risk plans had been made for residents, and inspectors noticed carers were not wearing masks around the residents as per Government guidelines.

In the two of the three categories inspectors marked the home on – safety and leadership – Belgrave Court was rated as inadequate.

Its effectiveness requires improvement, inspectors said.

A further inspection will now take place in the next six months to assess if improvements have been made.

The home is managed by Vitality Care Homes.