Yorkshire care home rated inadequate after staff medication blunders led to resident missing operation

A care home in Bridlington has been rated inadequate after inspectors found staff compromised the safety of residents, including medication errors that led to an operation being cancelled.

By Victoria Finan
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 5:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 5:46 pm

Belgrave Court Residential Home was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in December last year.

The home, which has some 26 residents, provides accommodation and support to older people with dementia.

A catalogue of medication errors meant inspectors rated its safety measures as inadequate.

Belgrave Court Residential Home was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in December last year. Pictured: Bridlington

The report read: “One person received an appointment of a planned operation.

“Daily records we reviewed recorded instructions from the hospital to cease some of the persons medicines prior to the hospital admission. This instruction was not effectively communicated with staff and the person received these medicines.

“This meant the operation had to be cancelled.”

Accident and incident forms were poorly completed, and appropriate referrals were not made to the responsible safeguarding authority, the report continued.

In addition, no Covid risk plans had been made for residents, and inspectors noticed carers were not wearing masks around the residents as per Government guidelines.

In the two of the three categories inspectors marked the home on – safety and leadership – Belgrave Court was rated as inadequate.

Its effectiveness requires improvement, inspectors said.

A further inspection will now take place in the next six months to assess if improvements have been made.

The home is managed by Vitality Care Homes.

Belgrave Court was approached for comment.

