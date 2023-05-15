A married couple who beat odds of one in 200 million by giving birth to identical triplets have finally been able to bring daughters home.

The three girls - Harper-Gwen, Marvella and and Evalynn - weighed 2lb 13oz, 3lb 1oz and 3lb when they were born nine weeks prematurely on March 31.

Now, after spending almost six weeks in a Special Care Baby Unit at York Hospital, they are now at home with dad James Casper, 26, and mum Jenni Casper, 27.

And the babies have also been able to meet older sisters Danica, 10 and Gabriella, four.

Dad James Casper, 26 and mum Jenni Casper 27, with their newly born triplets, Evalynn Casper, Harper-Gwen Casper and Marvella Casper.

Proud dad James said: "Now we're at home and we've settled in with them, it's a bit surreal.

"But we're just overwhelmed and they've met their older sisters who are absolutely over the moon and are just so excited.

"It's amazing having them home now, it makes us feel more secure knowing that we have got them home."

The couple were originally told they were expecting twins but were 'speechless' when they learnt they were actually having triplets at Jenni's 12-week scan.

L>R Danica Casper, 10, mum Jenni Casper 27, Dad James Casper, 26 and Gabriella Casper 4 with newly born triplets, Evalynn Casper, Harper-Gwen Casper and Marvella Casper.

They then discovered that the triplets were identical at their 20-week scan.

James, of Selby, said: "Jenni rang me as soon as she found out and she told me over the phone. At first I didn't believe her, I thought it was funny because we had been joking, saying 'can you imagine if we're having triplets?'

"She sent me the scan photos of all of their three heads together and my jaw dropped. I was absolutely speechless and I just didn't know what to do. I was like 'what do we do now?'

"I was in tears and then I was happy and then I was thinking how are we going to cope and it was a whole mix of emotions."

James said that Harper-Gwen, Marvella and and Evalynn are all 'literally identical' and they are having to put them in certain chairs so they know who is who.

The bin man said: "Now they are getting a little bit older, they are starting to grow into their features. Now they are literally identical.

"For the first two days of them being home, we left their hospital wristbands on that have their names on. Now we have specific seats and bouncing chairs for them.

