Yorkshire dementia charity at risk of cuts as leader warns of funding crisis

Barnsley Independent Alzheimer's and Dementia Support (BIADS) runs both carer support and a daycare centre for those living with the disease.

A South Yorkshire charity which supports hundreds of families living with dementia has warned of a funding crisis as it pleaded with the public to support it.

Some 200 families a month benefit from the charity, which has existed in different forms since the 1980s.

But the cost of living crisis has meant the charity is facing severe funding difficulties affecting its office functions - with its reserves at their “lowest ever.”

Some £15,000 is needed in donations to run administration and cover rent for its office, among other costs. The charity hires 19 staff members and has some 70 volunteers.

Its services include regular phone calls, texts, emails, and support groups for carers.

For people living with dementia, it also runs activity groups including singing and dancing.

Some 2496 hours of these groups has been delivered by BIADS over the past six months, while around 15 families a month are referred to the charity for its daycare services.

Chief officer Linda Pattison has worked for BIADS for 15 years following its formation. She previously worked for the charity while it sat under the umbrella of the Alzheimer’s Society, after caring for her mother Nellie who died with dementia in the 1990s.

Ms Pattison said: “The economy of the country is bad generally, and donations and fundraising are down because people are having to think of how they’re going to pay their own bills before they think of giving to charity.

“The number of trusts we can apply to are getting less and less, and there are more people chasing those pots of money.

“Our general reserves are quite low, and we’re limping along from month to month.

“It’s difficult as there are so many worthy charities that deserve help.

“I see BIADS a bit as ‘my baby’ and I cannot imagine having to stop doing things or cut back on staff. It’d be taking steps backwards, because we know how many people in Barnsley are affected by dementia.”

Part of the charity’s focus over coming months is to attract more people to its daycare centre, Ms Pattison said.

The daycare is a paid-for service which costs up to £60 for a full day session.

It includes a “pub” where users can have a convival drink and chat, and a multi-sensory room with specialist activities.

Deputy chief officer Lesley Shipley said: “We want to break down the stigma of what daycare actually is.

"Accepting that you need help and care is quite a difficult thing – and the people of Yorkshire are so hardy that they sometimes think they can manage through everything.

"We do offer free trials. It can offer hands on care that is so needed – even the opportunity of using showering facilities can make life easier for carers and take pressure off.

"If that daycare service wasn’t there, 30 families a week would have to find the help elsewhere – and that help isn’t easy to find.”