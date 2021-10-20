Yorkshire developer takes on Three Peaks for MND inspired by Rob Burrow

RIchard Masters

Richard Masters, from RM Developments, has enlisted the support of friends and colleagues and local businesses to get a 20- strong team to take on the challenge next weekend (Saturday October 23)

He decided he needed to do something after his auntie was diagnosed with MND, the same condition suffered by Leeds Rhinos’ rugby league legen Rob BUrrow,

“We’ve all seen rugby league hero Rob Burrow’s courageous battle with MND and for us it hit home even harder as unfortunately last year, mid lockdown, my auntie was diagnosed with the incurable disease,” says Mr Master.

Richard Master and some of his colleagues who are doing the Yorkshire Three Peaks this weekend for the Motor Neurone Disease Association

Mr Masters has also sponsored his local rugby team Guiseley Rangers who have printed this year’s kit with Rob Burrow’s number 7 and “supporting Rob” on the front

“I have been watching Rob fight against the disease and this has spurred us all on to raise as much as we can for the all important MNDA charity for the viral research they are doing in the hope to find a cure for the terrible condition.”