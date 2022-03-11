Yorkshire farm worker opens up about how cancer changed his outlook on life

Yorkshire farm worker Ryan Grainger is one of three people in the county who has offered to share their experiences in support of Yorkshire Cancer Research's new campaign to save 2,000 lives

By Graham Chalmers
Friday, 11th March 2022, 9:45 am
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 9:46 am

Ryan, who was 19 when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, said: “Yorkshire’s my home and after going through cancer, I want to do anything I can to help. It’s important that we talk about it and raise awareness.

“Cancer has definitely changed my outlook on life. My family and friends have become so important to me. You don’t realise how much you might need them.

“Not every day is sunshine and rainbows but when I have bad days I think, look at the bigger picture. I could not be here but I am. There’s always tomorrow.”

Ryan Grainger is set to appear in an advert about his experience with cancer

Mr Grainger, who works on a farm in Harrogate, spoke out as he is set to appear in a TV advert as part of a campaign to save as many lives as possible in the region.

Yorkshire Cancer Research is calling on people in the county to explain what ‘more life’ means to them, from simple things that make up the ‘every day’, to being there for the big moments and special memories.

Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “This campaign demonstrates the true impact of cancer research, has told by those who have benefitted first hand.

“That's why we're inviting people across the region to come together to share their experiences. By getting involved they may inspire others.”

The charity launched For More Life Without Cancer this week to highlight the hopes and possibilities of research through the experiences of people directly impacted by cancer.

With 30,000 people diagnosed with cancer every year in Yorkshire alone, the region is one of the hardest hit in the country.

The charity aims to save 2,000 lives in the region each year by funding work to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

