Ryan, who was 19 when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, said: “Yorkshire’s my home and after going through cancer, I want to do anything I can to help. It’s important that we talk about it and raise awareness.

“Cancer has definitely changed my outlook on life. My family and friends have become so important to me. You don’t realise how much you might need them.

“Not every day is sunshine and rainbows but when I have bad days I think, look at the bigger picture. I could not be here but I am. There’s always tomorrow.”

Ryan Grainger is set to appear in an advert about his experience with cancer

Mr Grainger, who works on a farm in Harrogate, spoke out as he is set to appear in a TV advert as part of a campaign to save as many lives as possible in the region.

Yorkshire Cancer Research is calling on people in the county to explain what ‘more life’ means to them, from simple things that make up the ‘every day’, to being there for the big moments and special memories.

Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “This campaign demonstrates the true impact of cancer research, has told by those who have benefitted first hand.

“That's why we're inviting people across the region to come together to share their experiences. By getting involved they may inspire others.”

The charity launched For More Life Without Cancer this week to highlight the hopes and possibilities of research through the experiences of people directly impacted by cancer.

With 30,000 people diagnosed with cancer every year in Yorkshire alone, the region is one of the hardest hit in the country.