Yorkshire folk offered safari rehab help in Africa

Guests stay in spacious and beautifully decorated private suites nestled in a 100-year-old garden

Interacting with elephants, horse riding and mountain biking runs alongside counselling and traditional therapies at the luxury White River Manor.

But this is another world to the usual rehabilitation centres back in the UK and an affordable alternative, say owners.

Located in the picturesque town of White River, in Mpumalanga Province, it is the gateway to the iconic Kruger National Park, the Greater Kruger and the famous Panorama Route.

A team of professional specialists and counsellors offer a comprehensive therapeutic approach to treating your addiction

It is in a lush, fertile corner of South Africa with a magical tropical climate.

Focus at White River Manor is on holistic healing, which includes medical detox, intensive therapeutic processes, healthy eating, exercise, spa and meditation sessions.

A team of professional specialists and counsellors offer a comprehensive therapeutic approach to treating addictions. They have extensive experience in the field of substance abuse as well as co-occurring mental disorders, offering a comprehensive therapeutic approach to treating addictions and a steadfast commitment to long-term recovery.

Guests stay in spacious and beautifully decorated private suites nestled in a 100-year-old garden and can make the most of the newly refurbished main centre with its comfy lounges, elegant dining room and fully equipped business centre, plus a deli serving what is widely acknowledged as the best coffee in town.

The centre has established itself as a leading facility for those seeking discreet intervention for addiction and executive burnout, helping many clients on their journey of recovery in stunning surroundings.

The newly refurbished main centre offers comfy lounges, an elegant dining room and fully equipped business centre

Its signature approach to treating addiction is not restricted to any specific religious denomination and therefore not centred around the traditional 12-Step programme.

Instead, guests benefit from several advanced and extensively researched therapy methods which are used in both individual and group therapy sessions.

This holistic approach incorporates cognitive behaviour therapy, eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing and dialectical behaviour therapy, as well as music and art therapy, psychodynamic therapy and mindfulness.

Family therapy, solution-focused therapy, pastoral or spiritual counselling and sober living and after-care support also feature in the programme.

Guests start their visit to the centre with a thorough consultation; each day begins with good eating habits, exercise and relaxation, then the hours are filled with both individual and group therapy sessions, quiet contemplation and time to process and work through the recovery process.

Luxury accommodation in a gorgeous garden setting, eating well and exercising plus sunshine and lots of outdoor space are what makes White River Manor extra special. Clients praise the warmth, compassion and professionalism of staff there, who include a psychologist, qualified counsellor, specialised nursing sister, therapy specialists as well as physiotherapists, physical therapists, dieticians, spa therapists and even a passionate game ranger.

It’s also highly affordable for international clients with the current exchange rate; for the same degree of luxury and exclusivity, guests could pay as much as three times the price in the UK or the United States.