Hair loss is a major cause of anxiety and loss of confidence, and the quest for solutions that work and feel comfortable often adds to the stress of conditions that affect people of all ages.

Now Harrogate hairdresser Joseph Ferraro has launched a wig and hairpiece service, and will be stocking a range at his salon on Leeds Road in the town, with a full fitting and after-care service.

Joseph spotted a need for a bespoke wig service after a number of enquiries from clients with conditions from alopecia to post-chemotherapy hair loss. “We have had a number of clients over the years who have come to us suffering from hair loss for a number of reasons,” Joseph says.

“This could be having undergone chemotherapy during cancer treatment, or sufferers of alopecia or just general hair loss and thinning due to a number of other reasons.

“It has had such an impact on the way they see themselves, and their confidence. I wanted to be able to help out and, by launching this new service at the salon, I hope it will help people who are having tough times in their lives.”

Harrogate cancer patient Denise Lyons is one of the first clients to use the new wig service. “I have metastatic breast cancer and during my time of having various chemotherapies I have lost my hair completely twice and have had to go to Leeds and York to get wigs.

“This time, my hair has only thinned but I wanted a new wig for my 60th birthday party so I turned to Joseph.

“My experience has been excellent, the kindness shown by staff and the help given to choose the correct wig was first class. I’ve had so many compliments - it’s great this service is now available in Harrogate,” she said.

Former North Eastern Hairdresser of the Year, Joseph has owned and run a hair salon in Harrogate for many years, and has been at its Leeds Road site for more than a decade.

He and his team are regulars at London, Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks, styling models for the catwalk and top industry shows. He is an advocate for leading hair product brand Authentic Beauty Concept.

“We want to help people like Denise who have lost hair as a result of chemotherapy and other conditions, and to support hair regrowth as they return to health,” he said.

Joseph’s new wig service is available in his Harrogate salon. See.josephferraro.co.uk