Yorkshire hospices "at risk of cuts and redundancies" as leaders implore for help

Under Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ proposed minimum wage and national insurance rises, the North Yorkshire hospices are facing a wage rise of £140,000 and £650,000 in insurance contributions. Photo: Adobe

Hospices across North Yorkshire are at risk of having to cut services and make redundancies, a leader has warned as he implored Government to support the sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are three major hospices in the county: St Leonard’s in York, Saint Michael’s in Harrogate and Saint Catherine’s in Scarborough. Across all three sites there are 44 beds for patients receiving end-of-life care, as well as providing hospice-at-home services.

The hospices rely on public fundraising for much of their income, but leaders of all three have come together to warn they may have to make cuts if Government funding doesn’t improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report filed for North Yorkshire Council said the hospices receive £5.6m a year in funding from the NHS, which makes up 28 per cent of their costs, and that they need a “more sustainable model” to make up for the increased costs in minimum wage and national insurance employer contributions.

It reads: “All three hospices, in order to maintain current provision, would need to present substantial deficit budgets, currently collectively at a £1.5m deficit. This is not sustainable or possible. This means that, with non-salary costs already at baseline redundancies will need to occur and are in many cases are already being planned for.

“Nationally we are continuing to campaign for a fairer funding model for Hospices. We received a flat no to the request to exempt Hospices from the national insurance employer contribution increases.”

Under Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ proposed minimum wage and national insurance rises, the North Yorkshire hospices are facing a wage rise of £140,000 and £650,000 in insurance contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Collins, chief executive of Herriot Hospice Homecare and Saint Michael’s Hospice, said: “The demand is significantly increasing. We want to step up and do more - but this is not sustainable. We’re relying on coffee mornings and people jumping out of planes in order to fund pain relief for people in their last days.

“Sustainability has taken a big hit, with the National Insurance rises, and that’s what keeping us awake.

“We cannot maintain the beds across the North Yorkshire based on this funding model.

“It’s tragic for a number of reasons - and one of the biggest is that we know a well managed death has an impact for years on the lives of the bereaved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not everybody who goes through end-of-life can access hospice services, and we’re constantly looking to expand. Our NHS colleagues are amazing people doing amazing things, but they can’t handle the capacity needs.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Hospices carry out incredible work to ensure patients get the care they need in the most appropriate setting.

“That’s why we recently announced the largest investment in hospices in a generation. This £100 million funding boost – 25 million of which has already gone to hospices - will improve facilities and allow them to focus wider resources on patient care.