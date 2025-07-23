Yorkshire hospitals apologise to patients missing out on treatment due to BMA strikes

Hospitals in Yorkshire have apologised to patients who will miss out on treatment due to the junior doctors' strike.

The British Medical Association (BMA) is planning a five-day walkout from this Friday, with up to 50,000 junior doctors going on strike demanding a 29 per cent pay rise.

Staff at Castle Hill, Hull, Grimsby, Goole and Scunthorpe hospitals have plans in place for the strike, which will see some patients have their appointments and procedures postponed.

Staff will be contacting affected patients, but say anyone with an appointment or procedure should attend as planned, if they have not been notified.

Hull Royal Infirmary

It comes as Health Secretary Wes Streeting told the House of Commons he “sincerely hopes the BMA will postpone” the “unnecessary and irresponsible” strikes to continue talks with the government, which he said had been “constructive” in recent days.

Polls suggest public support is waning, with a a new YouGov poll showing about half (52%) of people in the UK either “somewhat oppose” (20%) or “strongly oppose” (32%) the idea of junior doctors going on strike over pay.

Junior doctors were awarded an average 5.4% pay increase this financial year, following a 22% rise over the previous two years. The rise followed a total of 44 days of pay-related industrial action which was ended by a deal with the Government last September.

However, the BMA says real-terms pay has still fallen by around 20% since 2008, and is pushing for full “pay restoration”.

In the Commons Mr Streeting said the NHS would take a different approach this time and there was no reason “why planned care in issues like cancer, for example, cancer appointments, as well as other conditions should be treated as somehow less important or second fiddle to other NHS services”.

He said: “That is why the chief executive of NHS England has written to NHS leaders asking them to keep routine operations going to the fullest extent possible, as well as continuing priority treatments.

“It will be for local leaders to determine what’s possible given staffing levels.”

Dr Kate Wood, Group Chief Medical Officer for NHS Humber Health Partnership, said some appointments would be postponed, perhaps not for the first time. She said: “We know just how frustrating this is and we’d like to extend our apologies to anyone affected.

"Stepping down some routine care is regrettable but necessary as it allows us to focus on the most seriously ill/injured of our patients, allowing us to keep urgent, emergency care and cancer care services running.

“This is the twelfth resident doctors strike that we’ve seen so our staff are well rehearsed at putting plans in place to prepare, however we know that five days of industrial action will place further pressure on our already busy services.”

Elsewhere, the BMA has also issued strike guidance for consultants regarding the extra pay they can seek for covering work that is not in their contracts.

The BMA “rate card” says consultants can ask for £188 per hour on weekdays from 7am-7pm and £250 an hour from 7pm to 11pm.